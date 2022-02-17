Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bhumi Pednekar to star in Sudhir Mishra’s thriller Afwaah

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar will star in a new thriller titled Afwaah, directed by Sudhir Mishra, and produced by Anubhav Sinha. While it was known that Sudhir Mishra and Anubhav Sinha would be collaborating on a project, the details had been kept tightly wrapped.

Discussing the project, Mishra said in a statement, “It’s a story I have lived with for a long time and I have only worked each day to make it quirky and twisted. Beneath all of the quirkiness lies a crucial message which I want my viewers to take back home with them. Bhumi and Nawaz are both such powerhouse performers and together they bring a fresh chemistry. I can’t wait to be on set with them.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui said in a statement, “Working with Sudhir on Serious Men was one of the most enjoyable experiences of my career. Collaborating with him once again and that too on such a unique subject is such an honour. Both Anubhav and Sudhir are known to delve into larger socially relevant subjects. I value that their cinema is about making a difference. I am glad to be part of a project where they both are collaborators. Bhumi is a fine actor and the chemistry with her will be worth exploring. This will be my first with T-Series and I am looking forward to it.”

Bhumi echoed the sentiment adding, “Nawazuddin Siddiqui is easily one of best actors we have in the country. When you are working with such a proficient actor, it makes you want to double your effort. Sudhir sir has always been on my bucket list. It is even more special because I am collaborating with Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar again after Bheed. I am extremely thrilled to be a part of this project.”

Afwaah is said to take on the subject of rumour mongering and misinformation. The film will be on floors soon and will be shot in an elaborate schedule in Alwar, Rajasthan.