Nawazuddin Siddiqui to play Balasaheb Thackeray in upcoming biopic. See photos

The life of Balasaheb Thackeray was nothing less than a Bollywood film. While filmmakers have tried to capture the essence of Balasaheb in various films, most popular being Amitabh Bachchan in Sarkar, a biopic has never been made on his iconic personality.

The biopic stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the titular role and will be directed by Abhijit Panse.

Journalist and Member of Parliament Sanjay Raut is penning the life of this iconic leader for a bilingual film, Thackeray. “Balasaheb Thackeray has given so much to the sons of the soil, to our state… to our country. The film aims to be fitting tribute, and is a magnum opus, a great biopic to suit his stature, the way he lived. The film will be shot in Marathi and Hindi and will be dubbed into English and various other languages worldwide,” added Raut.

Raut also added, “The fight against injustice towards our people… our state… and the sons of our soil is no less than the efforts of Mahatama Gandhi, Lokmanya Tilak and Nelson Mandela. Balasaheb’s life was so dramatic that he ignited the society for justice, and for generations to come. He rewrote history of the city, the state and the nation with his brush strokes. This is a fitting tribute to the man who stood tallest.”

The teaser of the film will be released by Amitabh Bachchan in the presence of Uddhav Thackeray.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is already a part of Manto’s biopic and glancing at his first look as Thackeray, it looks like he will ace this part as well.

