Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma starrer Jogira Sara Ra Ra goes on floors

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Saturday commenced shooting for his next film Jogira Sara Ra Ra. The romantic-comedy is written by Ghalib Asad Bhopali and directed by Kushan Nandy.

The film marks the second collaboration between Siddiqui and Nandy after their 2017 action-thriller Babumoshai Bandookbaaz.

“Kickstarting a new journey with a bang! Shoot begins for #JogiraSaraRaRa,” Siddiqui posted on his official Twitter and Instagram accounts.

The film also stars Neha Sharma, who was last seen on the big screen in Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Kushan had earlier said the film chronicles the story of an “oddball” couple.

The film is backed by Naeem A Siddiqui, with Kiran Shyam Shroff as the creative producer.