Saturday, February 27, 2021
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma starrer Jogira Sara Ra Ra goes on floors

Jogira Sara Ra Ra stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma. The film is backed by Naeem A Siddiqui, with Kiran Shyam Shroff as the creative producer.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
February 27, 2021 10:03:15 pm
jogira sara ra ra nawazuddin siddiquiJogira Sara Ra Ra marks the second collaboration between Nawazuddin Siddiqui and director Kushan Nandy.

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Saturday commenced shooting for his next film Jogira Sara Ra Ra. The romantic-comedy is written by Ghalib Asad Bhopali and directed by Kushan Nandy.

The film marks the second collaboration between Siddiqui and Nandy after their 2017 action-thriller Babumoshai Bandookbaaz.

“Kickstarting a new journey with a bang! Shoot begins for #JogiraSaraRaRa,” Siddiqui posted on his official Twitter and Instagram accounts.

The film also stars Neha Sharma, who was last seen on the big screen in Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Kushan had earlier said the film chronicles the story of an “oddball” couple.

The film is backed by Naeem A Siddiqui, with Kiran Shyam Shroff as the creative producer.

