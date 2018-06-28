Nawabzaade song High Rated Gabru: Varun Dhawan and the ABCD crew add Bollywood moves to hit Punjabi track

Nawabzaade song High Rated Gabru: Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor add Bollywood madness to Guru Randhawa’s High Rated Gabru. Nawabzaade song High Rated Gabru: Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor add Bollywood madness to Guru Randhawa’s High Rated Gabru.

Guru Randhawa’s Punjabi track High Rated Gabru now has a Bollywood version featuring the ABCD 2 gang Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor along with Raghav Juyal, Punit Pathak and Dharmesh Yelande.

Talking about the song, Varun said, “Having worked with Raghav, Punit and Dharmesh, I know them to be very talented boys. When I heard Remo sir was doing a film with them I knew I had to be part of it in some way. It was a lot of fun, sharing screen space with Shraddha again. We are very comfortable with each other and High Rated Gabru is already a chartbuster.”

Shraddha said she did not want to miss the opportunity of re-uniting with the ABCD 2 team. She said, “When I got to know that we are going to be shooting a video for High Rated Gabru, I got even more excited because the song is fantastic and so loved. The whole experience of shooting it was fun. I felt nostalgic.”

“High Rated Gabru” has also got a cool hook step now, thanks to choreographer Remo D’souza.

“It was heartening to see that Varun and Shraddha were so accommodating to give what it takes to make this number extraordinary. I am glad we could do this for my protégés from ABCD2,” said Remo.

Watch Guru Randhawa song High Rated Gabru featuring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor

Varun is an effortless dancer and his on-screen presence gets even better with Raghav, Punit and Dharmesh. Shraddha, sadly, does not have much to do in the song. At one point, you wonder why she is even there.

Apart from “High Rated Gabru,” Guru Randhawa’s other Punjabi numbers like “Suit Suit”, “Lagdi hai thaai”, “Ban ja rani”, “Kaun nachdi” and “Patola” have also been featured in Bollywood films.

“High Rated Gabru” will feature in an upcoming film titled Nawabzaade, starring the DID fame choreographers. Directed by Jayesh Pradhan, the movie is produced by Remo D’Souza under Remo D’Souza Entertainment.