Nawabzaade song High Rated Gabru: Varun Dhawan and the ABCD crew add Bollywood moves to hit Punjabi track

Thursday, June 28, 2018
Nawabzaade song High Rated Gabru: The much-loved Punjabi number by Guru Randhawa now has a Bollywood version. The song features Raghav Juyal, Punit Pathak and Dharmesh Yelande along with ABCD 2 actors Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi | Updated: June 28, 2018 1:30:01 pm
Guru Randhawa’s Punjabi track High Rated Gabru now has a Bollywood version featuring the ABCD 2 gang Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor along with Raghav Juyal, Punit Pathak and Dharmesh Yelande.

Talking about the song, Varun said, “Having worked with Raghav, Punit and Dharmesh, I know them to be very talented boys. When I heard Remo sir was doing a film with them I knew I had to be part of it in some way. It was a lot of fun, sharing screen space with Shraddha again. We are very comfortable with each other and High Rated Gabru is already a chartbuster.”

Shraddha said she did not want to miss the opportunity of re-uniting with the ABCD 2 team. She said, “When I got to know that we are going to be shooting a video for High Rated Gabru, I got even more excited because the song is fantastic and so loved. The whole experience of shooting it was fun. I felt nostalgic.”

“High Rated Gabru” has also got a cool hook step now, thanks to choreographer Remo D’souza.

“It was heartening to see that Varun and Shraddha were so accommodating to give what it takes to make this number extraordinary. I am glad we could do this for my protégés from ABCD2,” said Remo.

Varun is an effortless dancer and his on-screen presence gets even better with Raghav, Punit and Dharmesh. Shraddha, sadly, does not have much to do in the song. At one point, you wonder why she is even there.

Apart from “High Rated Gabru,” Guru Randhawa’s other Punjabi numbers like “Suit Suit”, “Lagdi hai thaai”, “Ban ja rani”, “Kaun nachdi” and “Patola” have also been featured in Bollywood films.

“High Rated Gabru” will feature in an upcoming film titled Nawabzaade, starring the DID fame choreographers. Directed by Jayesh Pradhan, the movie is produced by Remo D’Souza under Remo D’Souza Entertainment.

13:30 (IST) 28 Jun 2018
13:11 (IST) 28 Jun 2018
Punit Pahak on Nawabzaade song High Rated Gabru
13:00 (IST) 28 Jun 2018
Mouni Roy on Nawabzaade song High Rated Gabru

Mouni Roy tweeted, "What an awesome song & such attractive dancing by all of you❤️Love love it 😍 @punitjpathak @Varun_dvn @remodsouza @ShraddhaKapoor 😊 @jayeshpradhan @TheRaghav_Juyal @dthevirus31 xx"

12:49 (IST) 28 Jun 2018
Guru Randhawa on High Rated Gabru

Sharing the video, High Rated Gabru wrote, "Here is the Fire 🔥 The High Rated @Varun_dvn @ShraddhaKapoor in all new High Rated Gabru video making it more beautiful 🙏@remodsouza Paji @officialvee Out now on @TSeries 🔥🔥.

12:37 (IST) 28 Jun 2018
Guru Randhawa on Varun Dhawan in High Rated Gabru

"I was all charged when I heard that we are recreating the song with Varun Paji. I've always been waiting for that. We have tried to maintain the vibe of the song with a few improvisations," said Guru Randhawa in a statement.

12:23 (IST) 28 Jun 2018
Remo D'Souza on Nawabzaade song High Rated Gabru

Remo D'Souza wrote on Twitter: "#HighRatedGabru now bigger and better featuring @Varun_dvn and @ShraddhaKapoor. Watch full video : http://bit.ly/HighRatedGabru-Nawabzaade … Singer/Music/Lyrics : @GuruOfficial #Nawabzaade #BhushanKumar @TSeries @TheRaghav_Juyal @dthevirus31 @punitjpathak @NawabzaadeMovie @lizelle1238"

12:11 (IST) 28 Jun 2018
Varun Dhawan on Nawabzaade song High Rated Gabru

Varun Dhawan posted on Twitter: "🔥🔥🔥EXCLUSIVE- #HighRatedGabru. Is finally here Out now : http://bit.ly/HighRatedGabru-Nawabzaade … me and @ShraddhaKapoor back again @TSeries @GuruOfficial #Nawabzaade #BhushanKumar @officialvee @remodsouza @TheRaghav_Juyal @dthevirus31 @punitjpathak @rahulshettyRz"

