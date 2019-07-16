Nawab Shah: Wanted to marry Pooja Batra right after our first meeting

Actors Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah had a hush-hush wedding in New Delhi on July 4. In an interview with Bombay Times, Nawab shared he wanted to marry Pooja after their first meeting itself.

Advertising

He said, “One has to be ready to experience something like this, and I guess, Pooja and I were in that space. It was as if we were destined to be together. We didn’t want to think about it too much and delay it (marriage) any further. Both of us have gone through various phases in life and have matured over the years. When I reconnected with her, a relationship wasn’t on my mind. Pooja entered my life like sunshine and I was sure that I wanted to spend the rest of my life with her. In fact, I wanted to marry her right after our first meeting.”

While Pooja Batra loves that Nawab Shah is a family man, he finds her to be a great person. “Pooja is a lovely soul and a great person, and that’s important to me. Romance happens on its own and is an organic process. We are on the same wavelength and are alike,” the actor added.

On the work front, Nawab will be seen in Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 and Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat.