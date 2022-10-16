Navya Naveli tries to calm angry Jaya Bachchan as she snaps at paparazzo: ‘I hope you double up and fall’

Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan’s encounters with the paparazzi and the media have always made headlines. Jaya was accompanied by granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda as she reached Lakme India Fashion Week on Sunday. Amid the regular hubbub, the duo was photographed by the gathered media when a paparazzo stumbled.

“Serves you right,” Jaya was heard telling the man on camera, adding, “I hope you double up and fall!”

She then questioned the media. “Aap log koun hain? (Who are you)?” she asked and questioned which media organisation do they belong to. While Navya tried calming down her angry nani, the veteran actor kept questioning the photographers. When they answered that they are from the teams of paparazzi photographers, she appeared confused. “What? Kaunsa akhbaar hai yeh (Which newspaper is this)?” She then turned away and moved towards the event.

A few days ago, a similar incident took place when Jaya yelled at the people trying to take selfies with her son, actor Abhishek Bachchan. She was heard saying, “What are you all doing,” before adding, “Hadd hoti hai (There is a limit).” Abhishek tried to calm down his angry mother, which, however, did not work.

Jaya shares a very special connection with Navya. From attending the movies together to having an unfiltered conversation on the podcast ‘What The Hell Navya,’ the duo’s relationship is often loved by many. Recently on one of the episodes, Jaya spoke about the evolution of social media and said, “I don’t want this negative energy around me. I abhor it and I feel that people who indulge in nasty trolling should be ashamed of themselves.”