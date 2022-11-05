Navya Naveli Nanda on Jaya Bachchan being trolled for her opinion on romance, dating: ‘People may agree or disagree…’

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, entrepreneur Navya Naveli Nanda recently opened up about all the social media attention (negative as well as positive) that her nani, actor and politician Jaya Bachchan, received after a recent episode of Navya’s podcast. What the Hell Navya. .

On the episode, Jaya spoke about the importance of physical intimacy being a marker of compatibility in a relationship. Speaking to NDTV, Navya said that the episode largely got a positive response from listeners, and that she understands how a section of people may not always agree with what is said on her podcast.

“I think, when you are putting yourself out there, whether it be podcast or work — and all of us are on social media so everybody is watching you — I think that when you are putting yourself out there, you have to understand that something that you are sharing with the world, your opinions, people may agree, people may disagree. I think that the purity and motivation behind this podcast was to have really nice, fun, intelligent conversations and I think we were able to do that. I am grateful for all the love and support,” said Navya.

She went on to add that the fact that they have been able to create a safe space for women to listen in has been extremely gratifying: “I think the whole point of this podcast was to create a safe space for women and I think we were able to do that. I felt confident enough and comfortable enough to talk to them about anything like relationships, friendships.”

Unlike her grandparents, and uncle Abhishek Bachchan, Navya has decided to not enter show business. On several occasions, she has made it clear that she wants to focus on her businesses; she is the co-owner of the online platform, Aara Health and of the Project Naveli initiative.