Saturday, Sep 17, 2022

Navya Naveli Nanda, Shweta Nanda, Jaya Bachchan come together for a new podcast to share ‘anything but boring’ family stories. Watch promo

Hosted by Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, the first episode of her new podcast 'What the Hell Navya' will feature her in conversation with her mother Shweta Nanda and her grandmother Jaya Bachchan.

jaya bachchan, navya naveli nandaNavya Naveli Nanda, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Nanda come together for a new podcast.

The three generations of the Bachchan family are all set to appear on a new podcast titled ‘What the Hell Navya’. Hosted by Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, the first episode of the show will feature her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her grandmother Jaya Bachchan. The promo of the show is out and it promises ‘stories you have never heard before.’

The snippets in this promo suggest that the three women will talk about a variety of experiences. “My best friends have been Navya and Shweta,” says Jaya Bachchan in the promo. Talking about love, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor also says, “The definition of love has changed today.”

The promo was shared on Instagram with the caption, “3 ladies, 3 generations, 3 perceptions. ‘What The Hell Navya’, hosted by @navyananda with her 2 special guests Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Jaya Bachchan, discuss various things from finance and fame to friendship and family. ✨” The show premieres on September 24.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @ivmpodcasts

Karan Johar wrote in the comments section, “😂😂😂😂😂 aunty J is the best ❤️❤️❤️.”

Jaya and Navya have stayed away from the limelight as they are the only two members of the Bachchan family who are not in the film business. Navya’s brother Agastya is also going to debut in the movies with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. Jaya Bachchan took a break from movies a few years ago. She was last seen in a cameo in 2016’s Ki & Ka. She is currently working on Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, in which she will star alongside Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

Also Read |Ayan Mukerji reacts to criticism for Brahmastra’s dialogues, defends Hussain Dalal from taking brunt of backlash: ‘It was 50-50’

In an earlier chat with indianexpress.com, Navya spoke about her privilege and how it has shaped her journey. “Given my background, and where I come from, I could never use the word ‘challenging’ to describe my journey. I have been given far more than I deserve, far more than I can live up to in this lifetime, and I am grateful for all of it. I was brought up being told that ‘privilege comes with responsibility’, and that is exactly what I am following. I want to be able to share the resources and opportunities I am lucky enough to have. I want to burst this bubble we all live in, and invite the world in, so that we can walk this path together, and share – that path will lead us to equality,” she said.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-09-2022 at 02:58:46 pm
