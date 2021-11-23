Navya Naveli Nanda, Shweta Bachchan have the most adorable birthday wish for Agastya Nanda: ’21 years of you bursting into my room’

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda turned 21 on Tuesday and to mark his special day, his family members took to Instagram to wish him. Sister Navya Naveli Nanda shared an adorable childhood photograph of Agstaya with a caption that read, “21 years of you bursting into my room, staring at me in silence & then leaving :)”

His mother, Shweta Bachchan, shared another set of photographs tracing his childhood, and wrote in her caption, “Happy 21 son ♥️”

It was earlier rumoured that Agastya might soon make his Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar’s next film, in which he is said to be starring alongside Khushi Kapoor and Ananya Panday. The trio was spotted outside Zoya’s office in September. While an official statement regarding the casting is still awaited, it has been speculated that the trio might be a part of Zoya’s live-action Archie film for Netflix.

The film was announced in November and Zoya said in a statement, “I am super excited to have the chance to bring The Archies to life. It was a large part of my childhood and teenage years. The characters are iconic and globally loved, which is also why I am a little nervous. I have to make sure the film stokes the nostalgia of a generation that grew up on the comic and yet resonates with the young adults today.”

Archie comics follow the lives of four friends — Archie Andrews, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge and Jughead Jones– and their various teenage issues. While Archie, Betty and Veronica are caught in a love triangle, Jughead is known for his love for food.