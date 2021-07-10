Navya Naveli Nanda shines in latest golden hour pictures, Khushi Kapoor calls her ‘cute’

Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and daughter of Shweta Nanda, has brightened up social media with her latest photos. Clicked in the golden hour, the pictures have Navya smiling from ear to ear and looking gorgeous.

In the latest photos shared by Navya, she looks chic in her casual wear. She is wearing a red shirt paired with blue denim. The beautiful clicks have the sea in the background. While Navya’s uncle Abhishek Bachchan liked the pictures, Maheep Kapoor left heart emojis on the photos. Khushi Kapoor wrote, “😍😍😍cuuuuteee” in the comments section.

Several fans of Navya were also in awe of her beauty in the pictures. One of the fans wrote, “So prettyyy”. Another added, “Wow you beauty 😍😍😍” A fan commented, “Beautiful 😍😍😍”.

Despite belonging to one of the biggest family of Hindi cinema, Navya Nanda has chosen to stay away from the film industry and wants to be an entrepreneur. She recently launched a virtual healthcare platform for women called Aara Health. She also launched Project Naveli, an organisation dedicated to building gender equality in India.

She recently had a great time with her BFFs Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor. Photos from their time together were posted by Shanaya on Instagram. Navya was rumoured to be dating Javed Jaffrey’s son, actor Meezaan Jaffrey but Meezan clarified that the two are nothing but friends.

“Navya and I are really close friends, and I think because of me, her name has come up in a lot of places and that’s unfair, you know. It is her privacy and her private life and it’s unfair to be talking about someone at this point in time. And she is just a friend of mine if you are asking about what is going on. Our families have known each other for a long time because we have been in the industry for so long,” Meezan told ETimes.