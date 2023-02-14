scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Navya Naveli Nanda whispers in rumoured boyfriend Siddhant Chaturvedi’s mother’s ear as they cheer for him at fashion show. See pics

Navya Naveli Nanda and Shweta Bachchan were seen sitting next to Siddhant Chaturvedi's parents at Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's fashion show in Mumbai.

Navya Naveli Nanda- Shweta Bachchan- Siddhant ChaturvediNavya Naveli Nanda, her mother Shweta Bachchan cheered from Siddhant Chaturvedi at a recent fashion show. (Photos: Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla/ Instagram)
Navya Naveli Nanda whispers in rumoured boyfriend Siddhant Chaturvedi’s mother’s ear as they cheer for him at fashion show. See pics
Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda and actor Siddhant Chaturvedi have long been rumoured to be dating, although neither has confirmed the relationship. Navya and her mother Shweta Bachchan attended a fashion show in Mumbai recently, where they were spotted sitting next to the Gully Boy actor’s parents.

Siddhanth walked the ramp with actor Mrunal Thakur, as the two showstoppers for celebrity fashion designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Pictures of Navya sitting next to her mother Shweta and Siddhant’s mother have surfaced on social media. See here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

In the pictures, Navya is seen in a rose pink saree while Shweta is wearing an ivory saree. Siddhant’s mother is seen in a black and silver stripped saree and his father is wearing a black outfit. Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla shared a special video from their show on social media.

Also read |Siddhant Chaturvedi acknowledges Navya Naveli Nanda dating rumours for the first time: ‘I wish…’

Navya and Siddhant reportedly started dating a couple of years ago. While the couple has neither confirmed or denied their relationship, the two are frequently spotted attending parties together and they also drop cute comments on each other’s Instagram posts.

On the work front, Siddhant was last seen in Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. Navya, who is an entrepreneur, is the co-founder of the Aara Health, an online platform which discusses health issues. She also hosted a popular podcast What The Hell Navya last year where she, her mother Shweta and grandmother Jaya Bachchan, shared interesting anecdotes from their lives as Bachchans while discussing many other socially relevant topics.

First published on: 14-02-2023 at 09:23 IST
