Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

Navya Naveli Nanda impresses mom Shweta Bachchan with ‘dancing and frying skills’ as she serves food at Durga puja pandal. Watch

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda was seen having a good time at a Durga puja pandal. Watch her video here.

Navya Naveli 1200Navya Naveli Nanda shared a video from her Bijoya Dashami celebrations. (Photo: Navya Naveli Nanda/Instagram)

Actor Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, took to Instagram to share a video of herself at a Durga puja pandal. From dancing, playing the traditional ‘dhaak’, serving food to devotees and frying up some fish, Shweta Bachchan‘s daughter did it all.

Sharing the video, Navya wrote, “Subho Bijoya Dashami & “Joys Chat Pata Corner” 💫🍳.” In the video, Navya was seen dressed in a simple white kurta.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Navya Naveli Nanda (@navyananda)

Reacting to the video, Shweta Bachchan wrote in the comments section, “Shubo Bijoya Navya. Dancing and frying rather well, I am sure you made Deedu so so happy ♥️♥️.” The mom-daughter duo also had a discussion about the Bengali song “Tapa Tini that Navya” that Navya had added to her video.

Also read |Navya Nanda reveals grandfather Amitabh Bachchan’s reaction to her podcast, promises truth bombs about him

Tagging her mom, Navya wrote, ‘tini tini tapa tini!,” to which Shweta Bachchan wrote, “@navyananda now I’m hooked cannot stop listening.” Navya’s uncle Abhishek Bachchan too reacted by saying, “Mess!!” She invited him to edit the Reel for her.

Navya is more inclined towards business than acting. She helps her dad Nikhil Nanda in his business and is one of the co-founders in the organisations Aara Health, described as ‘a secure, non-judgmental, and trustworthy virtual healthcare platform for women’ and Project Naveli, through which she will ‘fight’ gender inequality in the areas of education, financial independence, mental and physical health, and domestic violence.

Navya recently launched a podcast, What the Hell Navya, featuring her mother and grandmother as guests.

First published on: 06-10-2022 at 10:01:46 am
