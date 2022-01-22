Navya Naveli Nanda flaunts ‘white hair’ in new Instagram post, here’s how Abhishek Bachchan reacted

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, daughter of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda, on Saturday shared a couple of beautiful pictures of herself. Not shying away from the fact that she’s greying, Navya wrote in the caption of her post, “🌸🌝 ft. my white hair :).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Navya Naveli Nanda (@navyananda)

In the picture, Navya is seen in a pastel peach saree. The The 25-year-old’s post got a lot of love from her fans. While her uncle Abhishek Bachchan commented with a hug emoticon, some fans asked her when they can expect her to accept “shaadi ka rishta.” Social media influencer Freddy Birdy wrote, “Always so beautiful.” Zoya Akhtar, Sikandar Kher, and several others reacted to Navya’s post.

T 4036 – the admiration & pride of a Grandfather towards his Granddaughter, Navya Naveli.. self taught, digitally graduated, constructs platforms for deprived women, apprentices on management for Father’s business & sorts out all my mobile computer glitches !! Love you dearest ❤️ pic.twitter.com/oqcmGbrAtr — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 20, 2021

Not only her ‘mama’ Abhishek, but her ‘nana’ (grandfather) Amitabh Bachchan is also proud of Navya. Around a week ago, he took to his social media platforms to share a soothing video of Navya playing a melody on the piano and wrote a sweet note for her. “The admiration & pride of a Grandfather towards his Granddaughter, Navya Naveli… Self taught, digitally graduated, constructs platforms for deprived women, apprentices on management for Father’s business & sorts out all my mobile computer glitches!! Love you dearest,” read Bachchan’s tweet.

Navya, a graduate of Fordham University is an entrepreneur who is working on social causes close to her heart. She has said that she has no intention of joining the film industry.