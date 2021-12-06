Navya Naveli gets warm birthday wishes from mom Shweta Bachchan, uncle Abhishek Bachchan: ‘Precious…’

Navya Naveli Nanda turned a year older on December 6 and her mom Shweta Bachchan Nanda took to Instagram to wish the young entrepreneur. Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda’s daughter turned 24 years old.

Navya, the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, has made a mark for herself as an entrepreneur who is working on social causes close to her heart.

Shweta Bachchan shared a photo in which we get to see a little Navya, who seems to be cranky. She is also holding birthday balloons in her hand. “Happy Birthday PRECIOUS. Shine your light bright every where you go ♥️,” posted the proud mother.

Navya reacted to the post and shared a red heart emoji in the comments section.

Neha Dhupia also wishes the birthday girl in the comments section and wrote, “Navyaaaaa ❤️ happy birthday @shwetabachchan you should be so proud … she is gorgeous and bright and smart and all things wonderful and you have done such a fine job as her mama ❤️.”

Maheep Kapoor too wished her while Sikandar Kher wrote, “Happy birthday to such a wonderful girl who’s also a fine lady .. two in one … I wish you the best of health my dearest @navyananda ❤️🎈.”

Abhishek Bachchan shared a throwback photo of Navya on his Instagram account and wrote, “Happy Birthday my dearest Navya! So, so proud of the lady you’ve grown to become. Love you. @navyananda.”

Birthday girl Navya Naveli Nanda shared a new photo on Instagram on Sunday and got a lot of love from her friends and fans.

Amitabh Bachchan recently hosted his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. The mom and daughter duo graced the KBC hot seat for a special episode as KBC completed its 1000 episodes.

Navya Naveli Nanda also has a brother, Agastya Nanda, who turned 21 on November 23.