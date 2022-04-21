Navya Naveli Nanda and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s mushy Instagram posts convince fans ‘they are dating’. See here

Navya Naveli Nanda‘s recent social media activity is inspiring chatter about her relationship status. The granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday shared a picture of herself at a hill station, and wrote in her now-edited caption, “Photographed by the 💫.” The caption earlier read, “Photographed by the moon.”

What’s got internet sleuths in a tizzy is that her rumoured boyfriend, actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, has also posted from what appears to be the same location. At around the same time, Siddhant shared a video montage of his adventures in Rishikesh, complete with bike rides, rock climbing, and chilling on what appears to be the same rooftop as Navya. His caption? “Apna Mann aur Moon dono clear!” Navya also recently dropped a heart emoji in the comments section of Siddhant’s recent post from the same hill location. Fans immediately linked them up in reaction. “We know you two are dating,” one person commented. Another person wrote, “yeah, they r dating!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Navya Naveli Nanda (@navyananda)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi)

Reacting to Navya’s post, her friend Shanaya Kapoor wrote, “Beauty.” Ananya Panday commented with a heart and a butterfly emoji. Navya recently declared that she isn’t going to pursue a career in the film industry, and is preparing to join her father Nikhil Nanda’s business, Escorts.

Siddhant burst onto the scene with Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, and was most recently seen in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan. He will next be seen in Phone Bhoot, with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter.

Navya was also linked to Jaaved Jaaferi’s son, Meezaan. The actor was once spotted visiting the Bachchan family home, Jalsa, and was even asked about his relationship with Navya in several interviews. “We are from the same friends’ circle, she’s my sister’s bestie and a really good friend. I’m not in a relationship with anyone,” he had told Mumbai Mirror.