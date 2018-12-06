Have you seen these photos of Sara Ali Khan, Navya Naveli and Katrina Kaif?

From Shweta Bachchan’s post on daughter Navya Naveli’s 21st birthday to Zero stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma posing together during promotions, scroll to see all photos.

It is Shweta Bachchan’s daughter Navya Naveli’s 21st birthday. She shared an adorable photo of a baby Navya and wrote along, “The years didn’t fly by, they took their time, and you earned every single one of them! We grew up together, you and I, figuring it out as we went along … here we are at 21 a far cry from this 6-month-old, that I really didn’t know what to make of! HAPPY BIRTHDAY NOUV, you make it look easy, even when it isn’t. I ♥ U.”

Abhishek Bachchan too shared a lovely picture of the birthday girl Navya, and wrote a birthday message along which read, “To the coolest kid in the world… Happy 21st Birthday my Navya. You are now “officially” a little lady, and a very gracious, loving and caring one at that too. From a baby who used to fit in the palm of my hand to becoming one of my dearest friends, you’ve always been mamu’s pet. Never change! Love you!”

Navya Naveli’s bestie Ananya Panday shared this adorable click on her Instagram story.

Ananya Panday also shared her best wishes for Sara Ali Khan who is all set for her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath. “Can’t wait to watch you shine tonight!!!!Good luck and loads of love always,” she wrote along.

Katrina Kaif posted a picture of herself and Zero co-star Anushka Sharma.

Uri actor Vicky Kaushal shared this dashing click and wrote, “Major Vihaan Shergill. Para (SF) 🇮🇳 #URI.”

Taapsee Pannu shared this photo and wrote, “Yessss we all love to show love to what we love and which is all about love ! Open air screening for #Manmarziyaan last night at #MarrakechInternationalFilmFestival #ManmarziyaanGoesToMarrakech #BollywoodLoveInMorocco ❤️”

Tara Sutaria shared this photo on Instagram.

Kriti Sanon also shared a click.

“Digital influencer of the year”, wrote Varun Dhawan with the click.

Mika Singh posted a click of himself and American singer Akon.

Sushmita Sen shared a photo from her gym session and wrote, “‘Loosen the grip, tighten the will’ I love you guys!!! #sharing #simple #lifelessons.”