Navya Naveli calls mother Shweta Bachchan her ‘twin’ in old throwback photo, she gets schooled

Shweta Bachchan shared a throwback photo from her school days on Instagram. While her fans flooded her with loving comments, Navya noted how ‘twin-like’ they were.

Shweta captioned her photo, “Where’s WALDO? Class photo: Bombay Scottish School circa 1980’s. (hint: all the tall girls were made to sit on the floor)’.

Navya commented, “Hi twin!” Shweta replied, “Errrr, we’re not doing this today, cool?” Farah Khan commented, “The germophobia started from here?” Zoya Akhtar noted that she looks exactly like Navya in the photo.

Unlike her father Amitabh Bachchan or brother Abhishek, Shweta is certain that she would not be joining Bollywood, ever. In a Koffee With Karan episode back in 2018, she said that she has the excessive pressure on her father and brother and the amount of brutal trolling they go through on social media, and that’s why she prefers to stay away from showbiz.

She said that it gives her sleepless nights. “I also know the heartbreaks and I think I know it really, really well. I see their faces when things don’t work out. I’m there on a human level,” said Shweta adding, “I am on Instagram, I see the amount of hate and trolling he gets. And whether or not you like him as an actor, or you think that he has had it so easy because he is Amitabh Bachchan’s son, whatever it is, I’m his sister. I’m going to react to him as a sister. And I hate it, it gives me sleepless nights. I don’t want yet another member of my family to be in this business because of a selfish reason.”

Shweta’s daughter Navya isn’t planning to enter showbiz either, and is keen on becoming an entrepreneur.