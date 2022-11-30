scorecardresearch
Navya Nanda enjoys street food in Bhopal, mom Shweta Nanda reacts

Navya Nanda took to Instagram and shared a series of photos of herself in the city, enjoying delicacies and street food. She also posted photos of the well-lit streets, and a mirror-selfie of herself getting a haircut.

Navya Nanda shares new photos from Bhopal

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, entrepreneur Navya Nanda is currently in Bhopal. She took to Instagram and shared a series of photos of herself in the city, enjoying delicacies and street food. Navya also posted photos of the well-lit streets, and a mirror-selfie of herself getting a haircut.

Navya captioned her post, “Bhopal….” Her mother Shweta Nanda expressed mock shock and wrote, “Navya!!!” Fans flooded Navya’s post with comments. One fan wrote, “Love how real she looks and stays and is always doing something intelligent!” Another fan added, “Elegance with style.”

Also Read |Navya Nanda reveals ‘maamu’ Abhishek Bachchan’s strategy to defuse tension at home: ‘He starts playing…’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Navya Naveli Nanda (@navyananda)

Navya hosts her own podcast show What The Hell Navya, which features Shweta Nanda and Jaya Bachchan. The three generations of women discuss various topics, including society taboos, the current fashion trends, social media habits and more. Quite often they get into several debates and altercations as they have contrasting opinions on subjects.

Recently on the show, Jaya Bachchan admitted that she didn’t like the notion that ‘she sacrificed’ her career for her family. “I remember when I stopped working and everybody said, ‘Oh she sacrificed her career for her marriage and children.’ It was not so. I was very happy being a mother and wife. I enjoyed that role more than what I was getting to do, which was a repeat of the same thing. It was not a sacrifice at all.”

First published on: 30-11-2022 at 09:20:49 pm
