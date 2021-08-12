Navya Nanda shares empowering video on gender equality: ‘We can’t change landscape for women if men aren’t part of the journey’

Navya Nanda Naveli, the granddaughter of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, recently shared a video where she expressed her views on gender equality and the need for women and men to be part of the movement.

Navya shared the video with the caption, “Fighting Gender Inequality‼️ We can’t change the landscape for women if men aren’t a part of that journey & movement.” In the video, Navya mentions the stereotypes surrounding women and the importance of male models. She is heard saying, “We can’t change the landscape for women if men aren’t part of that journey. Younger boys are going to grow up watching these people, and it’s all about how they behave and interact. It’s about watching your uncle or father at home and how they speak to women at home, and how they reinforce stereotypes. They need to know they’re being watched by younger generation.”

Navya Nanda Naveli’s video received much love from her mother Shweta Bachchan and close friend Shanaya Kapoor.

Shweta Bachchan responded to the video saying, “Proud of you, baby,” while Shanaya Kapoor posted a heart emoji. Abhishek Bachchan and Zoya Akhtar reacted as well.

Navya Nanda Naveli has been clear about maintaining her distance from showbiz. She is an entrepreneur and wants to join the family business, Escorts.

In an interview with Vogue magazine, Navya had said, “I would be the fourth generation of the family taking the lead—and the first woman. It is a great sense of pride for me to be carrying forward this incredible legacy left behind by my great-grandfather HP Nanda.” Navya also founded Aara Health, an organisation that works towards ensuring healthy and hygienic lives for women.

Navya Nanda Naveli has also been vocal about women empowerment on her social media accounts. When a person asked what Shweta does for a living, Navya replied, “She’s an author, writer, designer, wife, and mother.”

Navya also posted the comment on her Instagram story and wrote, “Being a mother and a wife is a full-time job. Please don’t discredit women who are homemakers. Their role is so crucial in the upbringing of a generation that will hopefully support their contribution instead of tearing it down.”