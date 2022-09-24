Navya Nanda says grandmother Jaya Bachchan ‘would bash a lot of people up in the world if she could’

Navya Naveli Nanda was joined by her mother, Shweta Bachchan, and grandmother Jaya Bachchan on the first episode of her podcast, What the Hell Navya. The episode dropped on Saturday, and featured the three women discussing what life in the public eye is like, and sharing their dynamic with the world.

Navya described her grandmother as ‘the glue’ that keeps the family together, while Shweta praised her mother for holding her own despite being married to such a larger-than-life figure, Amitabh Bachchan.

Shweta said, “Everyone knows you. You stand for what is right… You stand for what you believe in, and what you believe in, you 100% back. You have a very strong identity of your own, which is difficult, considering that you’re married to my father, who is also a larger-than-life person. You have your own opinions, you have your own convictions. You are working, you are independent, you are exacting… You are a very big nester, you love making nests everywhere. You have excellent, excellent taste, which is all self-taught. You came to Bombay as a young girl and travelled… You are comfortable in your skin, you don’t try and fight your age. You’re not bothered by the outward appearance of things; you went white… And for someone who’s a tiny little thing, you pack a lot of punch.”

Navya chipped in, “If you could, you would bash a lot of people in the world… You’re like the glue of the family. Everyone takes your opinion very seriously. The environment that you create… If you’re in Delhi, it’s not the same. The house doesn’t function if you’re not there.”

Navya has made it clear that she doesn’t want to join her mother’s side of the family in the film business, and is instead focusing on growing her own ventures. Her brother, Agastya, on the other hand, is all set to make his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming film The Archies.