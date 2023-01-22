Navya Nanda says she does not have to be 70 to change the world, mom Shweta cheers for her: ‘Life ne mujhe bohot kuch diya hai’

Celebrity and entrepreneur Navya Nanda recently made headlines with her podcast ‘What The Hell Navya?’ which also featured her mother Shweta Bachchan and grandmother Jaya Bachchan. Navya recently spoke at a roundtable conference, where she acknowledged her privilege and said the opportunities she was given, at times, might not be because of the work she has put in.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuvaa (@weareyuvaa)

In a roundtable discussion with We Are Yuvaa, Navya said, “Life ne mujhe bohot kuch diya hai (Life has given me so much). You know a part of me was like I don’t know if I deserve to be sitting here, I don’t know if I’ve done enough or achieved enough to be here sitting with all of these people who’ve been working for far longer than I have. But then I said that you know that you have been given this opportunity somebody else was not and you need to go and make the most of it. You’re lucky to have it and I keep reminding myself that.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan)

When she was asked about being too young to be the change, Navya said, “I’ve certainly faced it. I feel like a lack of experience cannot be a reason why you don’t step up and raise your voice against something. I feel like I don’t want to wait till I’m 70 and have 70 years of experience to change the world or do something that will change the world.”

Shweta was all hearts for Navya and she gave her a shout-out on social media. Shweta reshared a video of Navya speaking at the roundtable and wrote, “You’re never too young to make a difference.”