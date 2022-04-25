Navya Nanda reacts to rumoured boyfriend Siddhant Chaturvedi’s ‘Shawn Mendes’ photo, see here

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi shared a shirtless photo of himself on Instagram, with a short poem. While most of his fans showered love on the post, the photo got a reaction from his rumoured girlfriend, Navya Nanda.

In the mirror selfie, Siddhant sits with messy hair, wearing a silver chain as he poses for the camera. He captioned the post, “‘Aaj zada, kal hum kam the… Maine tumhe tab dekha tha, jab mujhe koi nahi dekhta tha, Aaj tum ho, aur main bhi yahan, Aur ye nazrein hum pe, Aaj zada, Kal kam the…#SiddyChats / #MyNotes.’” Fans flooded the photos with comments, one saying he looks like Shawn Mendes, while others praised how ‘handsome’ he looked. While Navya didn’t comment on the photo, she ‘liked’ it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi)

Recently, there have been reports about the two of them dating, but the duo has not commented on them. Just last week, the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan had shared a picture of herself at a hill station, and captioned the post, “Photographed by the moon.” Siddhant Chaturvedi had also posted from what appeared to be the same location.

At around the same time, Siddhant shared a video montage of his escapades in Rishikesh, complete with bike rides, rock climbing, and chilling on what appears to be the same rooftop as Navya. He captioned his post, “Apna Mann aur Moon dono clear!” Navya dropped a heart emoji in the comments section of Siddhant’s recent post from the same hill location.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi)

Navya has made it clear that she isn’t going to follow in her grandfather’s footsteps and pursue a career in the film industry. Instead, she is preparing to join her father Nikhil Nanda’s business, Escorts. Siddhant shot to fame with Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, and was last seen in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan. He has Phone Boot with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter in the pipeline.