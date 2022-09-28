Navya Nanda reveals grandfather Amitabh Bachchan’s reaction to her podcast, promises truth bombs about him

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda recently debuted as an audio star with her podcast What the Hell Navya. Mother Shweta Bachchan and nani Jaya Bachchan also joined her for the same. The first episode of the show gave a glimpse of the candid equation that the ladies share between each other, as they spoke about financial independence for all, especially women.

While nana Amitabh Bachchan is not featuring in the show, Navya, in a chat with indianexpress.com revealed that the trio will be dropping a number of truth bombs about him on the show. Not giving any details, she added that audiences will get to know a lot about the other family members, their stories and equation with each other through the podcast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Navya Naveli Nanda (@navyananda)

Big B, as readers would know, started his career with the All India Radio. When we asked the young entrepreneur if he had any tips to give her, Navya shared, “Tips, no but he is excited about the podcast. Everyone in the family is always excited and supportive. Everyone does something new. He also enjoyed the trailer and the first episode.”

On being prodded about mamu Abhishek Bachchan and younger brother Agastya Nanda’s reaction, she shared, “They are really excited and supportive. They loved the first episode. They had some great feedback for me.”

Navya Naveli Nanda, following her paternal side of the family, has taken the entrepreneur route. She is also actively involved in voicing out women issues, with a focus on their menstrual health.