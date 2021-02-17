Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Nanda’s response to troll wins over internet: ‘Being a mother, wife full time job’

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda recently spoke to Vogue India about her project, Naveli, which she has launched to fight gender disparity in the country. However, when an Instagram user questioned Navya’s mother Shweta Bachchan’s profession, Navya took to social media to highlight the contribution of homemakers. Shweta is an author and filmmaker; she also has her design label.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Navya said that being a mother and a wife to someone is a continuous and hard job.

A screenshot of Navya Nanda’s Instagram story. A screenshot of Navya Nanda’s Instagram story.

“Being a mother and a wife is a full time job. Please don’t discredit women who are homemakers. Their role is so crucial in the upbringing of a generation that will hopefully support their contribution instead of tearing it down,” Navya posted. Internet users welcomed her comment, with many congratulating her for presenting her thoughts so articulately and standing up in a space so divisive as social media.

The Instagram user had questioned the legitimacy of Shweta Bachchan’s profession with his comment that read, “What work does her (Navya’s) mother do? Lol.” Navya responded that Shweta is “an author, writer, designer, wife and mother.”

Shweta is also a columnist and writes for Vogue India and Daily News and Analysis. Shweta published her book Paradise Towers in 2018. She also launched her fashion label MXS in the same year. Navya has graduated from Fordham University and founded a wellness company, Aara Health. She recently launched Project Naveli, an organisation dedicated to building gender equality in India. She is also joining the family business. “I would be the fourth generation of the family taking the lead—and the first woman. It is a great sense of pride for me to be carrying forward this incredible legacy left behind by my great-grandfather HP Nanda,” she told Vogue.