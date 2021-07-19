Navya Nanda calls Shanaya Kapoor ‘new heavyweight champion’ as she sweats it out at gym, see video

July 19, 2021 9:09:27 pm
Shanaya Kapoor, who is gearing up for her Bollywood debut, on Monday took to Instagram to post a video of herself working out at the gym. In the video, Shanaya is seen performing lat pulldowns. Along with the video, she also posted a picture of herself flaunting her biceps.
Sharing the video and photo, Shanaya wrote, “Getting there,” and tagged her trainer. As soon as she posted the video, her friend Navya Naveli Nanda called Shanaya the “new heavyweight champion”. Soon, Seema Khan, Sussanne Khan and Maheep Kapoor commented on the video. While Seema said Shanaya will reach her goals, Sussanne called the star kid “faab”. Maheep, meanwhile, admired Shanaya’s hard work as she wrote, “Can see your cuts.”
Earlier this month, Shanaya Kapoor treated her Instagram followers to a video of herself practising belly dancing with her dance instructor.
Shanaya captioned the video, “How we learn a choreography❤️😋😎#practicesessions 👯♀️🕺🏽💃🏽 with the best!!! @sanjanamuthreja.” Soon, Navya Naveli Nanda commented on the post, “I got a stomach ache watching this.” Shanaya’s video also got much love from good friend Suhana Khan as well.
Shanaya Kapoor is all set to begin work on her debut film. Earlier this year, Karan Johar had announced that he would be launching Shanaya under the banner of Dharma Productions.
