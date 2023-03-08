Navya Nanda plays the dhol during Holi celebration with friends, watch video

Navya Nanda Naveli seemed to have had a blast during her recent Holi celebrations. Navya, the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan, posted a video where she can be seen celebrating Holi with her friends. People from different countries enjoyed the celebration outdoors and smeared colours on each other’s faces.

Taking to Instagram, Navya shared a video and wrote, “Happy Holi (red heart emoji), 60 people. 30 countries. 1 language – LOVE @raisinaofficial.” In the clip, Navya, dressed in pink, plays the dhol while everyone else enjoys the Holi celebration. The song “Hori Khele Raghuveera” from Amitabh Bachchan’s 2003 film Baghban played as the background song for the reel.

Fans took to the comments section of the post to wish Navya Nanda a Happy Holi. One user wrote, “Navya you’re cracking me up on the dhol!!! Love you so cute xx…” Another added, “Happy Holi you and your family.”

Navya is the daughter of Shweta Bachchan, elder sister to Abhishek Bachchan. Navya’s brother Agastya will make his debut with Zoya Akhtar’s film The Archies, which also features Khushi Kapoor and Suhana Khan.

Navya Nanda has always maintained that she does not want to venture into films. She had told Brut India, “You should do it if you are 100 percent passionate about it. It’s not something I am passionate about. I think I am doing exactly what I love doing. I wouldn’t be very good at it. I think my skill set lies elsewhere.”