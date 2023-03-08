scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 08, 2023
Advertisement

Navya Nanda plays the dhol during Holi celebration with friends, watch video

Navya Nanda took to Instagram and shared a video of her Holi celebrations with friends.

Navya NandaNavya Nanda shared a video from Holi celebrations (Photo: Instagram/ Navya Nanda)

Navya Nanda Naveli seemed to have had a blast during her recent Holi celebrations. Navya, the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan, posted a video where she can be seen celebrating Holi with her friends. People from different countries enjoyed the celebration outdoors and smeared colours on each other’s faces.

Also Read |Amitabh Bachchan shares health update after suffering rib injury, says Holika dahan done at Jalsa: ‘Rest and strapped chest’

Taking to Instagram, Navya shared a video and wrote, “Happy Holi (red heart emoji), 60 people. 30 countries. 1 language – LOVE @raisinaofficial.” In the clip, Navya, dressed in pink, plays the dhol while everyone else enjoys the Holi celebration. The song “Hori Khele Raghuveera” from Amitabh Bachchan’s 2003 film Baghban played as the background song for the reel.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Navya Naveli Nanda (@navyananda)

Fans took to the comments section of the post to wish Navya Nanda a Happy Holi. One user wrote, “Navya you’re cracking me up on the dhol!!! Love you so cute xx…” Another added, “Happy Holi you and your family.”

Navya is the daughter of Shweta Bachchan, elder sister to Abhishek Bachchan. Navya’s brother Agastya will make his debut with Zoya Akhtar’s film The Archies, which also features Khushi Kapoor and Suhana Khan.

Also Read
ranbir kapoor alia bhatt
Ranbir Kapoor doesn't want daughter Raha to have Alia Bhatt's personality...
govinda
When Govinda's fan worked at his home as house help, was caught by his wi...
sharmila tagore, kareena kapoor
'Would have been better if Kareena Kapoor had Zika, her son was never bor...
pathaan box office collection
Pathaan box office collection: Akshay Kumar's Selfiee fails to displace S...

Navya Nanda has always maintained that she does not want to venture into films. She had told Brut India, “You should do it if you are 100 percent passionate about it. It’s not something I am passionate about. I think I am doing exactly what I love doing. I wouldn’t be very good at it. I think my skill set lies elsewhere.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-03-2023 at 17:07 IST
Next Story

World Athletics pledges to have 40 per cent female representation in its Council and woman vice president this year

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Vicky Kaushal
From Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani to Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, here’s how Bollywood celebrated Holi in 2023
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Mar 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close