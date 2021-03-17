scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Navya Nanda on Uttarakhand CM’s ripped jeans remark: ‘Change your mentality before changing our clothes’

Navya Nanda said the Uttarakhand Chief Minister's comments send the wrong message to society.

Written by Priyanka Sharma | Mumbai |
March 17, 2021 10:17:39 pm
Navya Nanda took to social media to express her thoughts over Uttarakhand CM's remark.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Nanda on Wednesday expressed her disdain at Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat’s remark after he spoke about women wearing ripped jeans and the “example they set up before their children and the society.”

The CM made the remarks while speaking at a workshop organised by the Uttarakhand State Commission for Protection of Child Rights in Dehradun on Tuesday.

Also Read |Shocked to see women in ripped jeans, says Uttarakhand CM; Congress, DCW slam him

Taking to Instagram, Navya wrote, “Change your mentality before changing our clothes because the only thing shocking here is the message comments like this send to society.”

Navya Nanda criticised Uttarakhand Chief Minister's recent remarks regarding ripped jeans.

In the next story, the youngster posted a picture of herself wearing a ripped jeans. “I’ll wear my ripped jeans. Thank you. And I’ll wear them proudly,” Navya wrote, captioning the photo.

Navya Nanda posted a photo of herself flaunting her ripped denims.

The CM’s remarks have drawn flak from many online users. Chhapaak writer Atika Chohan took to Instagram to post a series of selfies where she is seen wearing ripped jeans.

 

A post shared by Atika Chohan (@atika.chohan)

As for Navya, since she has made her Instagram account public, she has been actively engaging in subjects like women’s safety. Navya recently launched her project, Naveli, to fight gender disparity in the country.

Recently, when an Instagram user questioned her mother Shweta Bachchan’s profession, Navya highlighted the contribution of homemakers. Shweta is an author and filmmaker; she also has her design label.

“Being a mother and a wife is a full time job. Please don’t discredit women who are homemakers. Their role is so crucial in the upbringing of a generation that will hopefully support their contribution instead of tearing it down,” Navya wrote in an Instagram story.

