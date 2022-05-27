Navya Nanda can’t stop laughing at her mom Shweta’s picture with Abhishek Bachchan from Karan Johar’s party. See here

More pictures from Karan Johar’s lavish 50th birthday bash are trickling out. On Thursday, Shweta Bachchan Nanda took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from the party. “Celebrate good times,” she captioned her post, which included pictures with the birthday boy and other guests. But people seemed to be drawn to the final photo in the bunch.

It showed Shweta posing with her brother, actor Abhishek Bachchan, and making a funny face along with him. In the photo, both Shweta and Abhishek appeared to be gesturing towards the camera, as if scandalised that they were being photographed. “Last photo,” wrote Shweta’s daughter Navya Naveli Nanda, adding laughter emojis. Navya also went to the party.

Other photos shared by Shweta included designers Prabal Gurung and Manish Malhotra, and more. Karan’s party saw the who’s who of Bollywood in attendance, and pictures and videos from the bash showed the guests having a blast on the dance floor. Karan shook a leg with his old friends Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan, while Ranveer Singh leapt on top of the bar counter and danced there.

Other guests at the party included Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad, and dozens more.

Karan is best known for having directed films such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. As a producer, his Dharma Productions banner has been behind hits such as Raazi, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Shershaah and Gehraiyaan. He is gearing up for the release of JugJugg Jeeyo next month. He also has major films such as Brahmastra and Liger lined up.