Navya Nanda shines in yellow as she poses with grandmother Jaya Bachchan

Navya Naveli Nanda is a doting granddaughter and frequently shows love for her grandparents Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan on social media. Navya, on Tuesday, shared a recent click with her grandmother where the two can be seen smiling from ear to ear as they look at each other.

Navya is shining in yellow as Jaya Bachchan looks at her with pride. Navya posted this photo with a yellow heart emoji and a sunflower in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Navya Naveli Nanda (@navyananda)

Just a few weeks ago, Navya had posted another photo with Jaya Bachchan which she captioned as “Nani.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Navya Naveli Nanda (@navyananda)

Navya recently rang in Diwali with the entire Bachchan clan. She posted a few photos from the celebration and also featured in the Diwali photos that Amitabh Bachchan shared on Instagram.

Navya has previously mentioned that she doesn’t want to enter Bollywood like her other family members. She is an entrepreneur and wants to join the family business. In an earlier interview, Navya told Vogue magazine, “I would be the fourth generation of the family taking the lead—and the first woman. It is a great sense of pride for me to be carrying forward this incredible legacy left behind by my great-grandfather HP Nanda.”