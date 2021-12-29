Navya Nanda enjoys Delhi winters with family, bonfire, tea and ‘charpai’. See photos

Navya Nanda is enjoying Delhi winters, and her latest post is proof. The 24-year-old spent her Wednesday evening enjoying her time near a bonfire. In one of the pictures, she is seen holding a stick with marshmellows on it, while another photo has her enjoying a cup of tea. One of the photos also shows Navya sitting cross-legged on the cot with her father Nikhil Nanda. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “चाय & चारपाई.” The photos sure left Delhiites happy as one comment read, “Dilli ki sardi.. and a place by fireside.. What more to ask for…”

Some fans also admired Navya’s simplicity. An Instagram user wrote, “you are a simply stunning and beautiful woman who is going to achieve greatness due to her work, talent and dedication to her craft. Just be yourself and most important of all be happy and healthy as nothing is more important than that.”

Later in the evening, Shweta Bachchan dropped a selfie with Navya Nanda. She captioned the photo, “Marshmellow’d.”

Navya celebrated her birthday earlier this month. On the occasion, Shweta shared a photo on Instagram. The picture showed a young cranky Navya. She is also holding birthday balloons in her hand. “Happy Birthday PRECIOUS. Shine your light bright every where you go ♥️,” wrote the proud mother.

On the work front, Navya Nanda, the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, has made a mark for herself as an entrepreneur who is working on social causes close to her heart.