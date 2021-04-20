Navya Nanda celebrates Indian women at Asian Wrestling Championships, gives shout out to Sarita Mor, Vinesh Phogat and others

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Nanda has been grabbing eyeballs for all the right reasons. From environmental issues to women empowerment, Navya has thrown her weight behind noteworthy causes. On Monday evening, Navya spoke about how women athletes in India are not given their due.

Navya, via her Instagram post, celebrated the incredible win of Indian women at Asian Wrestling Championships. She shared photos of Sarita Mor, Vinesh Phogat, Anshu Malik and Divya Sain and gave them a shoutout for making every Indian proud with their win.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Navya Naveli Nanda (@navyananda)

In a long post, Navya praised the athletes. “It is a matter of GREAT pride for the country as @saritamor62 emerged as the FIRST INDIAN WOMAN to win 2 consecutive gold medals in the Asian Wrestling Championships on Thursday.

Superstar Indian wrestler @vineshphogat wins a gold medal in the Asian Wrestling Championships, dominating a depleted field. It was her seventh podium finish at the Asian Championship!

19 year old @anshumalik57___ wins her FIRST gold medal at the Asian Championship. @divya_kakran68 emerged as the second Indian woman to secure two gold medals in the Asian wrestling championships.

India now has seven medals from the women’s event as we won four gold, a silver and two bronze medals in this edition,” Navya wrote.

She ended the note by paying tribute to “these incredible women.” She said, “We are watching you. We support you. And we salute you! 🙏🏻🇮🇳 You make us, & this entire country PROUD.”

Navya Nanda’s post received a lot of love from her followers and friends in the industry.

Recently, Nanda, under her NGO, launched a period positive home in Gadchiroli. “Seeing this project come to life has been so fulfilling. We are excited to build 6 more homes such as these, very soon so we can continue to fight against the age old custom of banishment to huts during menstruation,” she wrote on Instagram.