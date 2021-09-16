Navya Nanda and Vijay Varma react to Kim Kardashian Met Gala look with hilarious memes, see photos

Entrepreneur Navya Nanda Naveli, the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan, who is vocal about women’s health issues, shared a post stressing the importance of breaking of social stigma around menstruation. She also shared a meme, inspired by reality star Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala Look, to illustrate her point further.

Navya took to her Instagram stories and shared a meme posted by her foundation, Ara’s heath. The meme compared Kim Kardashian’s all-black head-to-toe outfit with sanitary pads packets wrapped and sold in black polythene by pharmacies across India. “Indian chemists giving sanitary pads like…” was written as part of the meme. Kim had walked the red carpet of the MET Gala in New York City on Monday wearing an all-black Balenciaga dress, covering her face and body.

The post was shared with the caption, “#BreakTheStigma (drop of blood emoji) Source: @theindianmemes.” Reacting to the post, Navya shared a few laughing emojis and wrote, “#BreakTheStigma.” She then posted it on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “#BreakTheStigma” followed by a drop of blood emoji. Meanwhile, Vijay Varma had his own hilarious take on the Met Gala, and shared a photo of himself in the car, with his face hidden. He captioned his photo, “Yaar ye MET gala wala look to apna daily hota hai during shoot/travel naps. #metgala.”

Vijay Varma has several films in the pipeline. He will be seen alongside Alia Bhatt in ‘Darlings’, opposite Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sunny Kaushal in ‘Hurdang’ and a web-series ‘Fallen’, directed by Reema Kagti.

Navya has always been clear about her stance about not joining Bollywood, unlike the rest of her family. Earlier this year, she had a befitting reply for a fan when he called her “pretty” and suggested she should try her luck in Bollywood.

“U r beautiful , you should try in bollywood too,” the fan’s comment read, to which Navya replied, “Thank you for your kind words, but beautiful women can run businesses too.” Navya’s mother Shweta Bachchan has also emphasised that she doesn’t want her daughter to get into movies after seeing the ups and downs her other family members have had to go through.

Navya Nanda founded Aara Health, an online healthcare platform for women, with Mallika Sahney, Ahilya Mehta, and Pragya Saboo. Aara Health aims to bridge India’s healthcare gender gap by building a secure, non-judgmental, and trustworthy virtual healthcare platform for women.