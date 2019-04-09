Toggle Menu
Uri actor Navtej Hundal passes awayhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/navtej-hundal-dead-5666124/

Uri actor Navtej Hundal passes away

Navtej Hundal had been a part of films like Khalnayak (1993), Tere Mere Sapne (1996) and The Whisperers (2009). His daughter Avantika Hundal is currently seen as Mihika in Star Plus' popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

navtej hundal dead
Navtej Hundal was last seen in Uri: The Surgical Strike. (Photo: Navtej Hundal/Facebook)

Bollywood actor Navtej Hundal passed away on Monday evening. The actor was last seen in Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike which released in January this year. He played the role of the Home Minister in the movie.

Cine And TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) shared the news of Navtej Hundal’s demise on Twitter. “#CINTAA expresses it’s deepest condolence on the demise of Shri Navtej Hundal. May his soul Rest in Peace The cremation is at Oshiwara Crematorium, Relief Rd, Prakash Nagar, Dnyaneshwar Nagar, Jogeshwari (W) at 11 am,” read the tweet.

The actor is survived by his wife and two daughters. His daughter Avantika Hundal is currently seen as Mihika in Star Plus’ popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

navraj hundal daughter
Avantika Hundal had shared this photo with father Navtej Hundal on Instagram.

He had been a part of films like Khalnayak (1993), Tere Mere Sapne (1996) and The Whisperers (2009). Apart from acting in films, Navtej Mundal taught acting too.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 PM Narendra Modi actor Darshan Kumar: I wish I had someone guiding me
2 Jaya Bachchan turns 71, Shweta Bachchan organises a dinner party
3 Kesari box office collection Day 19: Akshay Kumar film stays strong