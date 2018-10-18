Durga Puja 2018: Varun Dhawan, Jaya Bachchan, Kajol and others seek blessings of Goddess Durga

Updated: October 18, 2018 7:12:51 pm
Bollywood actors have celebrated Navratri in full swing. As the celebrations come to an end, on the eight day also known as Durgashtmi, celebrities were spotted seeking blessings from the goddess Durga. Earlier, we had seen Sushmita Sen sending her fans into a trance with her traditional dance at a pandal. Today, we saw Varun Dhawan, Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji, Jaya Bachchan and others offering prayers to Goddess Durga.
Check out photos:
