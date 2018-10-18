Durga Puja 2018: Varun Dhawan, Jaya Bachchan, Kajol and others seek blessings of Goddess Durga

Durga Puja 2018: Varun Dhawan and Jaya Bachchan visit Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Bollywood actors have celebrated Navratri in full swing. As the celebrations come to an end, on the eight day also known as Durgashtmi, celebrities were spotted seeking blessings from the goddess Durga. Earlier, we had seen Sushmita Sen sending her fans into a trance with her traditional dance at a pandal. Today, we saw Varun Dhawan, Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji, Jaya Bachchan and others offering prayers to Goddess Durga.

Kajol was spotted seeking the blessings of Goddess Durga. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Varun Dhawan posed for shutterbugs at Durga Puja pandal. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Jaya Bachchan was also spotted at the pandal. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Varun Dhawan and Ayan Mukerji all smiles. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Sumona Chakravarti offering prayers to Goddess Durga. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Vatsal Sheth and wife Ishita Dutta took blessings of Goddess Durga. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

