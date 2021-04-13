scorecardresearch
Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Latest news

Navratri 2021: Kangana Ranaut reveals the one thing her mother gave her when she left home as Bollywood shares wishes

Bollywood stars wishes fans on Chaitra Navratri, Gudi Padwa, Ugadi and Baisakhi on Tuesday. They took to their social media handles and shared photos and videos.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 13, 2021 3:18:30 pm
navratri bollywood kangana ranautFrom Kangana Ranaut to Akshay Kumar and Neha Kakkar shared wishes for their followers on social media. (Photos: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

Bollywood stars took to their social media handles on Tuesday to wish their fans on the auspicious occasion of Navratri. The nine-day festival that started today is also celebrated as Ugadi, Baisakhi, Gudi Padwa, Vishu, Bihu and Poila Baisakh in different parts of the country. From Kangana Ranaut to Akshay Kumar and Neha Kakkar, several Bollywood stars shared wishes for their followers on social media.

Sharing clicks from her prayer room at home, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “Wishing everyone happy #GudiPadwa #navratri #NewYear. This little devi picture that I am holding mother gave me when I left home, lost a lot but this stayed with me, I believe she looked after me, Navratris if you don’t know what to do, worship your mother and take her blessings.

Actor Akshay Kumar, who just returned home from the hospital, post his recovery from Covid-19, shared on Twitter, “नव संवत्सर —विक्रम संवत् 2078 की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं My best wishes to every one for “Nav samvatsar- Vikram Samvat 2078″ Happy Gudi Padwa, Samvatsar Padvo, Yugadi, Ugadi, Cheti Chand, Navreh, Baisakhi, Naba Barsha, Bihu, Vishu, Puthandu, Cheiraoba, Pana Sankranti to all.”

Salman Khan’s production banner also sent wishes to the fans via social media. Singer Harshdeep Kaur, who delivered her first child recently, also used the occasion to seek blessings for her son. Sharing clicks of Hunar, she tweeted, “Celebrating Hunar Singh’s 1st Vaisakhi & all other festivals today 🌟 Need your love & blessings 🙏🏼😇.” Her good friend and singer Neeti Mohan replied, “Darshan ho gaye Hunar Singh ke on Baisakhi Hurrrraaayyyy😍😍. God bless him.”

Telugu actor Vishnu Manchu also posted adorable clicks with his family and wrote, “Happy Ugadi to you and your loved ones. Wishing you all Prosperity Happiness and Laughter. Much love to all of you from Ariaana, Viviana, Avram, Ayra, Viranica and me.”

Others like Rannvijay Singha, Sonali Bendre and Rahul Vaidya also took to their social media handles to drop wishes for their fans on the festival, through photos and videos.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rannvijay (@rannvijaysingha)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre)

In the video which Bigg Boss 14 runner-up and singer Rahul Vaidya posted, he is setting up the prayer arrangement along with girlfriend and actor Disha Parmar. He also helps Disha speak Marathi, as the latter is trying to wish fans on Gudi Padwa.

Chaitra Navratri marks the New Year in the Hindu calendar, the beginning of the spring season.

