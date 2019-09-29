Navratri 2019: Madhuri Dixit, Shilpa Shetty and others wish fans

On the auspicious occasion of Navratri, Bollywood actors took to their social media handles and wished their fans.

Advertising

Actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani wrote, “On the first day of the auspicious Navratri festival which celebrates the power of Maa Shakti, PM @narendramodi Ji has given the clarion call of acknowledging & honouring Nari Shakti of New India as #BharatKiLaxmi during Deepavali – a festival that commemorates Maa Lakshmi.”

Actor Madhuri Dixit wrote, “बधा ने नवरात्रि नी खूब ख़ूब शुभेक्षा | #नवरात्रि”

Actor Shilpa Shetty shared a video of herself and her family performing pooja on Navratri. The actor wished her social media family a Happy Navratri, “नवरात्रि की सभी को शुभकामनाएं…

देवी के कदम आपके घर में आयें,

आप खुशहाली से नहाएं,

परेशानियां आपसे आंखें चुराएं,

मंगल नवरात्रि हो हमेशा आपकी।।

जयकारे के साथ करें मां दुर्गा का स्वागत .

Happy Navratri to all my instafam…”

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma took to Twitter to wish his fans on Navratri. He wrote, “आप सभी को नवरात्रि के इस पावन उत्सव की बहुत बहुत बधाई 🤗 जय माता दी 🙏”

Advertising

Sunil Grover also tweeted, “Navratri Ki Shubhkamnayein!! Festive season begins🙏🍇🍒 🍎 🍈🍍Jai Mata di!”

“Hello everyone. This #Navratri is it possible to also do a mental fasting? For 9 days can we talk ‘No Politics’ and only discuss ideas, art, culture, creativity… ideas that help create a ‘creative consciousness’. I am doing #9DaysOfCreativity. Who all are joining me?” filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri tweeted.

Ravi Kishan wished his fans on the auspicious festival. He tweeted, “समस्त देशवासियों को #नवरात्रि की हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं।

मा जगदम्बे आपके जीवन मे खुशियो की वर्षा करें”

Ekta Kapoor posted a video of dancers performing on ‘Radhe Radhe’ song from Dream Girl. Ekta captioned the video as, “Radhe radhe ! HAPPY NAVRATRAS! #JAIMATADI #Navratri”

Warm wishes to everyone on the auspicious occasion of #Navratri 🙏 #जयमातादी pic.twitter.com/ZLwozS0AxV — Bhushan Kumar (@itsBhushanKumar) September 29, 2019

T-series head Bhushan Kumar wrote, “Warm wishes to everyone on the auspicious occasion of #Navratri 🙏 ”

Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu will promote Saand Ki Aankh at a Navratri special concert with singer Falguni Pathak. Bhumi posted a video along with which she wrote, “Have been her biggest fan since I can remember…And tonight, @taapsee and I are going to become a part of her Navratri utsav at 9 pm. #FalguniPathak we love you!!!”

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra wrote, “Wishing everyone fantastic nine nights of devotion,spirituality, and happiness. Happy #Navratri! jai mata DI.”