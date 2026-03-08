Navjot Singh Sidhu says he hasn’t seen a more ‘grounded celebrity’ than Malaika Arora, claims she has an ‘entourage of 56 people’

Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu and actor-model Malaika Arora reunited on the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix India weeks after judging season 11 of reality show India’s G0t Talent. They were all praise for each other, with Sidhu leaving no stones unturned while flirting with Malaika.

When host Kapil Sharma asked Sidhu what he appreciates the most about Malaika, he said, “The most important thing is that she has witched her wagon to the stars. But her feet are firmly on the ground. I’ve never seen a more grounded celebrity. Secondly, her discipline. She eats on time. She has an entourage of 56,” said Sidhu.

He then hugged Malaika and claimed, “My love for her is such that she can never disappoint me, how much ever she tries throughout her life.” Malaika, visibly flattered, also returned the favour. “Not Siddhu ji, I fondly call him Sherry. He’s the world’s most genuine, true, and dildaar (generous), and most amazing human being. I’ve learnt a lot of little things about life and cricket from him while shooting together,” she said.

“They say after a certain age, you don’t make new friends. I’ve made a true friend in Sherry,” added Malaika.

Kapil Sharma, while lauding the duo’s playful dynamic, didn’t miss out on adding some fuel to the fire. He invited Navjot Singh Sidhu to the stage, but as the latter looked into his smartphone while approaching the stage, Kapil joked that he’s putting the phone on flight mode to avoid any interruption by his wife, politician Navjot Kaur Sidhu, much to the cricketer’s amusement.

At one point, Kapil asked Malaika Arora, “What is more important in life, being good or mischievous?” Sidhu promptly responded, “Malaika ma’am is very mischievous, I can’t tell you how much.” Kapil then joked how Malaika’s mother doesn’t know as much about her as Sidhu does.

The Great Indian Kapil Show is currently in its fourth season. From actors like Priyanka Chopra, Kartik Aaryan, and Rani Mukerji to cricketers and other celebrities, many big names have appeared on the show this season.

The latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show boasted of an eclectic mix of guests, including Malaika Arora, actor-politician Ravi Kishan, and social media influencer Orhan Awatramani aka Orry. They joined the usual suspects of the show, including Kapil Sharma, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Archana Puran Singh, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, and Kiku Sharda.

Navjot Singh Sidhu and Malaika Arora served as the judges, alongside singer Shaan, on season 11 of India’s Got Talent on Sony Entertainment Television. Season 11 ran from October 2025 till January 2026, in which The Amazing Apsaras from Kolkata emerged as the winners. Hosted by Harsh Limbachiyaa, season 11 had Sound of Souls x Gaurash as the first runners-up.

Malaika Arora, who has previously judged season 4 to 8 of India’s Got Talent, returned to the judge’s chair in season 11 after seven years. While Sidhu and Shaan judged the talent reality show for the first time this season, the previous season was judged by veteran actor Kirron Kher, rapper Badshah, and actor Shilpa Shetty in 2023.