Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Navjot Singh Sidhu calls Malaika Arora ‘mischievous’ as Sunil Grover flirts with her on Kapil Sharma’s show. Watch
In a recently released promo, we see Malaika Arora, Ravi Kishan and internet personality Orry grace the couch of The Great Indian Kapil Show.
Kapil Sharma is known for getting the biggest celebrities on The Great Indian Kapil Show. However, this season’s guest list reflects a noticeably different mix of personalities. In a recently released promo for the show, we see Malaika Arora, Ravi Kishan and internet personality Orry sitting on the couch of The Great Indian Kapil Show.
In the promo, even Kapil himself couldn’t help but joke about it. He said, “Orry and Ravi both are from Mumbai but they both have different personalities. Ravi is shudh desi. Ye apni mitti se chipke rehte hai aur Orry isse milte hai usee chipke rehte hai (Ravi is desi, sticks to his soil, while Orry sticks to the people he meets).” The remark was a playful dig at Orry’s trademark pose of putting his hand on the chest of another person while clicking photos.
Krushna Abhishek also joked about bringing Ravi and Orry together on stage and said, “What is this combination?”
The next part of the promo saw the show’s permanent guest Navjot Singh Sidhu particularly giddy when Malaika Arora walked in. Kapil asked Malaika, “What is more important in life, being good or mischievous?” Sidhu immediately responded, “Malaika mam is very mischievous, I can’t tell you how much.” Kapil then quipped how Malaika’s mother doesn’t know as much about her as Sidhu knows.
ALSO READ: ‘This is my last video’: Bigg Boss 17’s Anurag Dobhal, UK07 Rider, accuses parents of ‘torture’ after inter-caste wedding, says he tried to end life
Then Sunil Grover, dressed as Sidhu, came on stage and was seen flirting with Malaika, presenting her roses and even proposing to her. Meanwhile, Malaika also played along. Sidhu, in the end, lauded Grover’s impersonation of him and said, “Manjot Singh tere aage Navjot fail.”
The Great Indian Kapil Show is currently in its fourth season. From actors like Priyanka Chopra, Kartik Aaryan, and Rani Mukerji to cricketers and other celebrities, many big names have appeared on the show this season.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05