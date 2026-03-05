Navjot Singh Sidhu calls Malaika Arora ‘mischievous’ as Sunil Grover flirts with her on Kapil Sharma’s show. Watch

Kapil Sharma is known for getting the biggest celebrities on The Great Indian Kapil Show. However, this season’s guest list reflects a noticeably different mix of personalities. In a recently released promo for the show, we see Malaika Arora, Ravi Kishan and internet personality Orry sitting on the couch of The Great Indian Kapil Show.

In the promo, even Kapil himself couldn’t help but joke about it. He said, “Orry and Ravi both are from Mumbai but they both have different personalities. Ravi is shudh desi. Ye apni mitti se chipke rehte hai aur Orry isse milte hai usee chipke rehte hai (Ravi is desi, sticks to his soil, while Orry sticks to the people he meets).” The remark was a playful dig at Orry’s trademark pose of putting his hand on the chest of another person while clicking photos.