‘World isn’t the same’: Nauheed Cyrusi opens up about two miscarriages

Actor-model Nauheed Cyrusi recently spoke about a difficult topic, revealing why she and her husband, Rustom, chose not to embrace parenthood and instead dedicate their lives to animal welfare. Although she became pregnant twice over the years, Nauheed revealed that both pregnancies ended in miscarriage, prompting them to stop trying.

In a selfie video shared on social media, Nauheed Cyrusi spoke at length about their journey thus far. “We got married in 2017, and in 2018, we got pregnant with our first baby. Unfortunately, that ended up in a miscarriage in the third month. The doctor told me to go out and tell my family. We went in for our last checkup, and unfortunately, there was no heartbeat. That’s when we adopted Jojo, our almost-blind, almost-deaf Cocker. We adopted him from the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA),” she shared.

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As their lives were progressing, the couple became pregnant again, but luck wasn’t on their side that time either. “In the middle of Covid, we got pregnant with a second baby. It also ended in a miscarriage. That’s when we started to think about our purpose in life, and that it has to be something more than just getting babies into this world. Please tell me you have also noticed that this world is just not the same world that we grew up in. Our purpose probably is taking care of the furries who need us, and so we have been doing a lot for animals without anyone really knowing,” she noted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nauheed Cyrusi (@nauheedc)

Nauheed Cyrusi on opting out of IVF

Nauheed Cyrusi further explained that although they did not pursue In Vitro Fertilization (IVF), she had her eggs frozen (oocyte cryopreservation). “Important thing that I forgot to mention is that I did not want to do any form of IVF. Because I felt like if a baby is meant to be ours, then it will be ours, and I do not want to go down that (IVF) route,” she said, while noting in the video’s subtitles, “I did freeze my eggs in case I ever changed my mind.” She added, “I am well into my 40s, and I am in a different zone. Hope this clears the air.”

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In the description box, Nauheed wrote, “Now that my women-to-men ratio is finally great, I thought I’d tell you why… I don’t owe anyone this explanation, but there are a lot of women like me who must feel so pressured into having kids when there could be so much more you can do with your life.”

Nauheed Cyrusi’s acting career

After debuting with director Padam Kumar’s Supari (2003), Nauheed Cyrusi appeared in movies such as Inteha, Anwar, Bhoothnath, Life Mein Kabhie Kabhiee, Kurbaan, and Jai Ho, among others. She was most recently seen in Saurabh Shukla’s Jab Khuli Kitaab (2026). She has also appeared in a few television shows.

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Disclaimer: This article reflects personal experiences shared by the individual and touches on sensitive themes, including miscarriage and emotional loss. It is intended solely for informational purposes and does not constitute medical advice or formal guidance.