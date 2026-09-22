National Film Awards 2026 Live Updates: Ceremony to begin soon; Anant Nag to be honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award

National Film Award 2026 Live Updates: Kartik Aaryan, Mammootty, and Yami Gautam have been named the best actors this time. (Credit: Facebook)

National Film Award 2026 Live Updates: In a major milestone, Gujarat’s Ekta Nagar in Narmada district is set to host the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony, marking a historic first. President Droupadi Murmu will confer the awards during the ceremony scheduled to begin at 3 pm on Tuesday, September 22, at the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar.

On the occasion, legendary Kannada actor Anant Nag will be honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India’s highest honour in the field of cinema. One of the country’s most celebrated film actors, Anant Nag has appeared in more than 300 movies over a remarkable career spanning five decades and has contributed immensely to Kannada and Indian cinema. Malayalam legend Mohanlal was the last recipient of the award.

Story continues below this ad 72nd National Film Awards 2026 | When and where to watch historic ceremony live from Gujarat The 72nd National Film Awards, celebrating the best of Indian cinema in 2024, will also see Malayalam megastar Mammootty receive his fourth National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in Bramayugam, tying him with Amitabh Bachchan as the most honoured in the category. Besides Mammootty, Kartik Aaryan was also named Best Actor this time for his performance in Chandu Champion. While director Aditya Suhas Jambhale’s Article 370 was named Best Feature Film, Yami Gautam bagged the National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in the same film. During the ceremony, Rajkumar Periasamy (Amaran) will receive the honour for Best Direction. Sanjay Mishra (Bhakshak), Sachana Namidass (Maharaja), and Ropashree Varkady (Mithya) were named the best supporting actors this time. Arun Matheswaran’s Captain Miller was named the Best Film Promoting National, Social, and Environmental Values, while Randeep Hooda will receive the National Film Award for Best Debut Film of a Director for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. Director Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD bagged the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. While Bhangaar was named Best Non-Feature Film, Aanand L Rai will receive the National Film Award for Best Direction (non-feature film) for Statue of Unity – Ekta ka Prateek. Ram-Nami was named Best Documentary. “Future editions (of the ceremony) will travel beyond the national capital to different states and cities. The ceremony at Ekta Nagar will bring together cinematic talent from across India. It will embody the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’,” a Press Information Bureau (PIB) release stated. Live Updates Sep 22, 2026 02:07 PM IST National Film Awards 2026 Live Updates: Mammootty to receive his record fourth award today The National Film Awards 2026 ceremony, scheduled to begin soon, will see Mammootty receive his fourth National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in director Rahul Sadasivan's Bramayugam (2024). With this, Mammootty has become the most honoured in the category, tying him with Amitabh Bachchan. Sep 22, 2026 01:50 PM IST When and where to watch 72nd National Film Awards? Gujarat's Ekta Nagar in Narmada district is set to host its first-ever National Film Awards ceremony. President Droupadi Murmu will confer the honours during the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony, scheduled to begin at 3 pm on Tuesday, September 22. Click here to learn where you can watch the ceremony live Sep 22, 2026 01:43 PM IST National Film Awards 2026 ceremony to begin soon Hello and welcome to SCREEN! The 72nd National Film Awards ceremony, celebrating the best of Indian cinema in 2024, is all set to begin soon. Stay tuned for the latest updates from the ceremony.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd