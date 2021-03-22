National Film Awards 2020: Full winners’ list

The 67th National Film Awards have finally been announced. Delayed by one year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the awards were announced during a press conference in Delhi. The event finally took place on Monday and here we are with a full list of winners at the National Film Awards 2020.

Hindi films won big in the feature film category. While the Best Actor award went to Manoj Bajpayee (Bhosle) and Dhanush (Tamil), Kangana Ranaut won the Best Actress award for her performance in Manikarnika and Panga. The Best Feature Film Award went to Sushant Singh Rajput’s Chhichhore.

Here is a look at the National Film Awards 2020 winners:

Best Hindi Film: Chhichhore

Best Actor (Male): Manoj Bajpayee (Bhosle) and Dhanush (Tamil)

Best Actor (Female): Kangana Ranaut (Manikarnika and Panga)

Best Supporting Actor (Male): Vijay Sethupathi

Best Supporting Actor (Female): Pallavi Joshi

Best Editing film: Jersey (Telugu)

Best Audiography: Khasi

Best Screenplay Adapted: Gumnami,

Best Female Playback singer: Bardo

Best Male Playback Singer: B Praak

Best Feature Film: Marakkar Lion of the Arabian Sea

Non-feature films

Best Film Critic: Sohini Chattopadhyaya

Best Book on Cinema: Saibal Chatterjee announces the winner for National Award Book (special mentions) was given to the Marathi book The Man who Watches Cinema by Ashok Rahane. The second winner was Kannada Cinema: Jagathika Cinema by PR Ramadasa Naidu. The Best Book was conferred upon Sanjay Suri’s A Gandhian Affair: India’s Curious Portrayal of Love in Cinema.

Best Non-Feature Film:

Best Non-Feature Editing: Arjun Saraya.

Audiography (musical): Radha,

On Location Sound Recordist: Rahas,

Best Cinematography: Savita Singh for Sonsi

Best Direction: Knock Knock Knock,

Best Film on Family Values: Oruu Pathira,

Best Short Fiction: Custody,

Special Jury Award: Small Scale Values

Best Animation: Radha

Best Investigative: Jakkal

Best Exploration film: Wild Karnatak

Best Education film: Apples and Oranges

Best Film on Social Issues: Holy Rites (Hindi) and Ladli (Hindi)

Best Environment Film: The Stork Saviours

Best Promotional film: The Shower

Best Biographical Film: Elephants do Remember

Best Ethnographic Film: Charan-Atva

Best Debut Non-Feature film Director: Khisa

Best Non-Feature Film: An Engineered Dream