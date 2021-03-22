National Film Awards 2020: Full winners’ list

Updated: March 22, 2021 4:52:31 pm
The 67th National Film Awards have finally been announced. Delayed by one year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the awards were announced during a press conference in Delhi. The event finally took place on Monday and here we are with a full list of winners at the National Film Awards 2020.
Hindi films won big in the feature film category. While the Best Actor award went to Manoj Bajpayee (Bhosle) and Dhanush (Tamil), Kangana Ranaut won the Best Actress award for her performance in Manikarnika and Panga. The Best Feature Film Award went to Sushant Singh Rajput’s Chhichhore.
Here is a look at the National Film Awards 2020 winners:
Best Hindi Film: Chhichhore
Best Actor (Male): Manoj Bajpayee (Bhosle) and Dhanush (Tamil)
Best Actor (Female): Kangana Ranaut (Manikarnika and Panga)
Best Supporting Actor (Male): Vijay Sethupathi
Best Supporting Actor (Female): Pallavi Joshi
Best Editing film: Jersey (Telugu)
Best Audiography: Khasi
Best Screenplay Adapted: Gumnami,
Best Female Playback singer: Bardo
Best Male Playback Singer: B Praak
Best Feature Film: Marakkar Lion of the Arabian Sea
Non-feature films
Best Film Critic: Sohini Chattopadhyaya
Best Book on Cinema: Saibal Chatterjee announces the winner for National Award Book (special mentions) was given to the Marathi book The Man who Watches Cinema by Ashok Rahane. The second winner was Kannada Cinema: Jagathika Cinema by PR Ramadasa Naidu. The Best Book was conferred upon Sanjay Suri’s A Gandhian Affair: India’s Curious Portrayal of Love in Cinema.
Best Non-Feature Film:
Best Non-Feature Editing: Arjun Saraya.
Audiography (musical): Radha,
On Location Sound Recordist: Rahas,
Best Cinematography: Savita Singh for Sonsi
Best Direction: Knock Knock Knock,
Best Film on Family Values: Oruu Pathira,
Best Short Fiction: Custody,
Special Jury Award: Small Scale Values
Best Animation: Radha
Best Investigative: Jakkal
Best Exploration film: Wild Karnatak
Best Education film: Apples and Oranges
Best Film on Social Issues: Holy Rites (Hindi) and Ladli (Hindi)
Best Environment Film: The Stork Saviours
Best Promotional film: The Shower
Best Biographical Film: Elephants do Remember
Best Ethnographic Film: Charan-Atva
Best Debut Non-Feature film Director: Khisa
Best Non-Feature Film: An Engineered Dream
