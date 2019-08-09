National Film Awards 2019: Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal share Best Actor award

Actors Ayushmann Khurrana (Andhadhun) and Vicky Kaushal (Uri: The Surgical Strike) jointly won the Best Actor award at the 66th National Film Awards. This is the first National Film Award for both the actors.

In a statement, Khurrana said, “It’s truly humbling and hugely gratifying to win the coveted National Award. As an artiste, I have always tried to back disruptive and quality content. Today’s honour is a validation of my hard work, belief system, the journey in movies and my reason to be an actor in the first place. Over and above my personal win, I am thrilled that both the films that I have done – Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho have won at the prestigious National Awards. It again validates that people of our country want to see cinema that entertains and can be cherished.”

He added, “Andhadhun is a path-breaking film and Sriram Raghavan deserves all the accolades for creating a new genre of cinema for Indian audiences to enjoy. I have been truly fortunate to be a part of Sriram Raghvan’s vision and congratulate my director for his genius. As an artiste, Andhadhun challenged me and I strongly feel it made me a better actor. With Badhaai Ho again, I took up a taboo topic because I believed that people would be ok to see this kind of cinema. I am glad that a subject like Badhaai Ho also won big today and I congratulate my director Amit Sharma for his breakthrough script that became a talking point in every household. It was a pleasure to collaborate with a forward-thinking creative mind like him and again disrupt the stereotyped notions of what Hindi cinema should be. I will continue on this journey to discover and back cinema that truly stands apart and brings people back into the theaters.”

Andhadhun, which is an official remake of Oliver Trennier’s French short film The Piano Tuner (2010), also won Best Hindi film and Best Adapted Screenplay awards.

Uri, on the other hand, won Best Director, Best Background Score and Best Sound Design awards. The Aditya Dhar directorial, co-starring Paresh Rawal, Yami Gautam, Mohit Raina and Kirti Kulhari, is one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2019.