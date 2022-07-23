scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 23, 2022

National Film Award winners Suriya and Ajay Devgn express gratitude

Actors Suriya and Ajay Devgn congratulated each other on winning the 68th National Film Awards' Best Actor honour and also expressed gratitude for the recognition.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 23, 2022 2:57:05 pm
Ajay Devgan and Suriya shared the Best Actor award. (Photo: Suriya, Ajay Devgan/Instagram)

The winners of the 68th National Film Awards were announced on July 22 and the Best Actor award was shared by Suriya and Ajay Devgn for their films Soorarai Pottru and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Soon after the announcement, fans and well wishers offered the two actors congratulatory messages. Both Ajay Devgn and Suriya expressed gratitude to mentors, family, friends and fans. Suriya, who celebrates his 47th birthday today, took to Twitter and shared a heartfelt message in which he congratulated his fellow winners as well. 

Suriya wrote, “Vanakkam, My heartfelt thanks for all the love and good wishes that has reached us and enriched our lives so far. We are ecstatic with the five National Awards for ‘Soorarai Pottru’. The overwhelming reception for our film, which was released directly on OTT during a pandemic, has made our eyes well up in joy.”

 

Dedicating the award to his family, the actor added, “My special thanks to my Jyotika, who insisted I should produce and act in ‘Soorarai Pottru’. My love and ‘Thank You’ to all those who have encouraged my efforts so far and to my amma and appa, Karthi and Brinda, who have supported me always. I dedicate this award to my kids Diya and Dev and to my loving family.”

Ajay Devgan congratulated Suriya and said in an interview with Hindustan Times, “I thank all of you for your best wishes. I have the highest regard for the National Awards. And, I’m humbled and happy to receive my third mention as Best Actor. My congratulations to Suriya and all the other winners of the various categories.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Talking about how cinema is his lifeline, Ajay said, “Awards & box office success don’t necessarily add pressure or a greater sense of responsibility at this stage of my career. I’ve completed 30 years in Indian cinema. Surely that must stand for something. After a point, responsibility is there through & through. Cinema is my lifeline.”

This is Ajay Devgn’s third win in the Best Actor category after Zakhm (1998) and The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002).

