National Doctor’s Day: Salman Khan, Mohanlal, Dhanush and others thank doctors

Recalling the last day of her chemotherapy, Tahira Kashyap said she is never keeping a doctor away. (Photo: Tahira Kashyap/Instagram) Recalling the last day of her chemotherapy, Tahira Kashyap said she is never keeping a doctor away. (Photo: Tahira Kashyap/Instagram)

Celebrities on Wednesday took to social media to celebrate National Doctor’s Day. From Mohanlal to Salman Khan, actors thanked medics for their dedication.

Salman Khan called doctors “the strongest pillars of our country in this pandemic.” In a tweet, he wrote, “Aaj #DoctorsDay hai, meri taraf se saare doctors ko dil se shukriya. Aapke dedication, or aapke sacrifices k liye! Thank you for being the strongest pillars of our country in this pandemic!”

Madhuri Dixit asked her fans to “appreciate & support our doctors & healthcare workers for their endless hours of hard work, dealing with stress & challenges as part of their job & staying away from their loved ones to serve the people in need.”

Mohanlal posted this video honouring doctors for their relentless work.

Zoa Morani, who battled coronavirus earlier this year, shared some photos on Instagram and said that she is “forever grateful” to doctors all over the world.

While Radikaa Sarathkumar in a tweet mentioned, “#doctorsday we need to thank all the selfless and hard working people wholeheartedly, not just today but everyday,” Dhanush wrote on Twitter, “Happy doctors day, On this day I would like to thank and express my gratitude to each and every doctor who are selflessly risking their lives to save lives of millions of people.”

Divya Dutta, meanwhile, said she is “proud to belong to a doctor family.” In a tweet, the actor wrote, “I feel so proud to belong to a doctor family., have seen my parents serve selflessly, people coming from Far off places to be treated by their doc saabs!And now I see my brother @drrahulsdutta do the same!I see the gratitude in people’s eyes when you cure them! happy doctors day.”

Ali Asgar also posted a video on Twitter saluting doctors for their work.

The ones in the forefront, the one on the frontline, the ones who work relentlessly, dear doctors how can we thank you enough!! Love and respect! 🙏💙 #NationalDoctorsDay — Aahana Kumra (@AahanaKumra) July 1, 2020

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta said he is indebted to all the doctors “for their timely diagnosis and intervention.” He wrote, “Their continued care has ensured that none of these health conditions got very serious. #HappyDoctorsDay all you wonderful people.”

To the warriors in white coats,Thank you!

We salute you for your selfless service and for the hope you give us in these challenging times.#NationalDoctorsDay #DoctorsDay pic.twitter.com/d99KDyBcAD — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) July 1, 2020

Wishing all the doctors in the world a very happy #DoctorsDay

Thankyou for everything 🙏❤️ — Guru Randhawa (@GuruOfficial) July 1, 2020

Dia Mirza termed doctors as the real hero. She wrote, “Dear Doctors, Thank YOU for your service, your humanity, for protecting and saving lives. You are HEROES and we are are so grateful for all that you continue to do everyday. We are with you and grateful to have been of service to you. Jai Hind.”

“#HappyDoctorsDay2020 God bless you all..a big thank you..i know this one day isn’t enough for us to say thank you..but you work tirelessly, risking your lives for us.. god bless u and your familes..thank you to all our doctors nurses and health staff.. you are the #RealHeroes,” Varalakshmi Sarathkumar shared via Twitter.

