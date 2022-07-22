scorecardresearch
Friday, July 22, 2022

National Film Award winners Soorarai Pottru and Tanhaji prove that theatrical and streaming can co-exist

While Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was the last big theatrical hit of the pre-pandemic era, Soorarai Pottru was one of the first major hits of the mid-pandemic streaming era. Both films won big at the 68th National Film Awards.

July 22, 2022 6:10:51 pm
Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji and Suriya's Soorarai Pottru won big at the 68th National Film Awards.

Amazon Prime Video’s Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, and the big-screen Hindi period epic Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior were the major winners at Friday’s 68th National Film Awards. The winners were announced at a press conference conducted in New Delhi, and streamed on the PIB YouTube channel.

Nearly 300 films were eligible for the awards this year; 66 of which made the final round of deliberations. Because of Covid-19-related delays, this year’s National Awards honoured films from 2020.

While Soorarai Pottru won the Best Feature Film honour, Tanhaji won the Best Popular Film award. Soorarai Pottru star Suriya shared the Best Actor award with Tanhaji’s Ajay Devgn. This is the third year in a row that the Best Actor award is being shared — Manoj Bajpayee and Dhanush won the honour at last year’s ceremony, while Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal picked up the Best Actor award at the 66th edition.

Soorarai Pottru also won the Best Actress award (Aparna Balamurali) and Best Screenplay award (Sudha Kongara and Shalini Usha Nair). Tanhaji bagged the Best Costume Design award too.

Both films represent the breadth of the pandemic’s impact on the film industry at large. While Tanhaji was released in January 2020, just a couple of months before the first pandemic-induced lockdown — it ended up making over Rs 350 crore at the box office — Soorarai Pottru was released towards the tail end of the year, when producers were offloading titles to streaming platforms. In a way, both films represent the end of one era of theatrical blockbusters, and the beginning of a new era of streaming hits.

Other notable winners include the Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which picked up National Awards for Best Director (the late Sachy), Best Supporting Actor (Biju Menon), Best Stunt Choreography and Best Female Playback Singer. Rajiv Kapoor’s final film Toolsidas Junior, meanwhile, was declared the Best Hindi Film.

Speaking about the awards to news agency ANI, I&B minister Anurag Thakur said, “I want to congratulate all the jury members and all those people whose work was reviewed and would like to congratulate those recipients who will be awarded with the National Film Awards. A word of appreciation for everyone who has done an outstanding job.” He added, “I am glad that this year we will be holding the 68 National Film Awards since we could not hold the awards for two years because of Covid.”

