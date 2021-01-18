scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, January 18, 2021
Must Read

Natasa Stankovic wrote an emotional note on the demise of Hardik Pandya’s father

Natasa Stankovic shared multiple photos of the family along with a loving note on Instagram. Most of the photos had Hardik Pandya's father Himanshu Pandya playing with his grandson Agasya.

Written by Sana Farzeen | Mumbai | January 18, 2021 1:00:28 pm
natasa stankovic, hardik pandyaHardik Pandya's father Himanshu Pandya passed away on Saturday. (Photo: Natasa Stankovic/Instagram)

Actor Natasa Stankovic mourned the death of Hardik Pandya’s father, who passed away on Saturday, after suffering a heart attack. Taking to Instagram, Natasa shared multiple photos of the family in happier times along with a loving note. Most of the pictures had Hardik’s father Himanshu Pandya playing with his grandson Agastya.

Addressing him as Papa, she wrote how he was the ‘cutest, strongest, funniest in the house’. Sharing that while he has left the family with many beautiful memories, the house is empty without him and his funny jokes. Natasa mentioned that she would make sure that her son Agastya gets to know “what a beautiful soul his grandpa was.” She ended the note with the words, “Fly high our angel, smile from heaven, keep blessing us and thank you for everything❤️ love you papa 🌟.”

Natasa’s husband and cricketer Hardik Pandya also wrote a moving eulogy for his father on his Instagram page. Sharing that losing him is one of the most difficult things to accept in life, the sportsperson added that his father’s hardwork and self belief made him the man he is today. Calling him his hero, Hardik added that he knows his father will be looking after them from above the same way he did here.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya, who tied the knot last year, welcomed their son Agastya in July 2020.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Hina Khan, Sunny Leone, Disha Patani
17 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jan 18: Latest News

Advertisement