Natasa Stankovic misses Hardik Pandya as their son turns 3 months old

Natasa Stankovic shared adorable pictures of her baby. (Photo: Natasa Stankovic/Instagram)

Model and actor Natasa Stankovic has been sharing adorable pictures of her newborn baby Agastya on her Instagram profile. Stankovic, a Serbian native who is the wife of Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya, became mother in July.

Beside one photo, Natasa wrote, “Agastya 🧡 #3months @hardikpandya93.” Another photo was captioned, “We miss you @hardikpandya93 ❤️.”

She had also shared a video of the baby, in which she is playing with her son.

Hardik and Natasa made their relationship official on January 1, 2020. Later in May, the couple took to Instagram to announce that the two are soon to become parents.

Natasa had shared on Instagram, “Hardik and I have shared a memorable journey together so far and now, it’s only going to get better. Together, we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re super excited for this new step of our life together and humbly ask your blessings and well wishes.”

Natasa Stankovic first rose to fame as a contestant on Bigg Boss 8. She has also been part of music videos like “DJ Wale Babu” and “Jhalak Dikhlaja Reloaded”.

She also appeared briefly in Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero.

