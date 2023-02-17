Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya share photos from their Hindu wedding: ‘Now and forever’

After sharing pictures from their white wedding, actor-dancer Natasa Stankovic and cricketer Hardik Pandya shared a set of photos from their Hindu wedding.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the couple shared pictures from their royal wedding that took place in the city of Udaipur. Natasa wore a cream-coloured lehenga with red borders and a red saree with heavy intricate borders for the occasion. Hardik sported a cream-coloured kurta-pajama. The photos show the couple exchanging garlands, taking saat pheras and Hardik putting sindoor (vermillion) on Natasa’s forehead. The couple captioned the frames, “Now and forever.”

Fans lapped up the new set of pictures with best wishes comments.

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya renewed their wedding vows in a Christian ceremony on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, Natasha and Hardik posted dreamy pictures from their wedding. In the caption section, they wrote, “We celebrated Valentine’s Day on this island of love by renewing the vows we took three years ago. We are truly blessed to have our family and friends with us to celebrate our love.”

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya got engaged on January 1, 2020, on a cruise before tying the knot during the Covid-19 lockdown. They married in an intimate wedding on May 31, 2020. The couple was blessed with a son Agastya in July 2020.