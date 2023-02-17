scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
Advertisement

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya share photos from their Hindu wedding: ‘Now and forever’

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya took to Instagram to share pictures from their royal wedding that took place in the city of Udaipur.

Natasa Stankovic, Hardik PandyaNatasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya had their Hindu wedding on Thursday.

After sharing pictures from their white wedding, actor-dancer Natasa Stankovic and cricketer Hardik Pandya shared a set of photos from their Hindu wedding.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the couple shared pictures from their royal wedding that took place in the city of Udaipur. Natasa wore a cream-coloured lehenga with red borders and a red saree with heavy intricate borders for the occasion. Hardik sported a cream-coloured kurta-pajama. The photos show the couple exchanging garlands, taking saat pheras and Hardik putting sindoor (vermillion) on Natasa’s forehead. The couple captioned the frames, “Now and forever.”

Fans lapped up the new set of pictures with best wishes comments.

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya renewed their wedding vows in a Christian ceremony on Tuesday.

Also Read |Inside Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic’s white wedding: Couple dance along the aisle, bring the house down at afterparty

Taking to Instagram, Natasha and Hardik posted dreamy pictures from their wedding. In the caption section, they wrote, “We celebrated Valentine’s Day on this island of love by renewing the vows we took three years ago. We are truly blessed to have our family and friends with us to celebrate our love.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Tripura over, Nagaland, Meghalaya coming, Rahul Gandhi, top Cong leaders ...
Tripura over, Nagaland, Meghalaya coming, Rahul Gandhi, top Cong leaders ...
Impressions of life and loneliness in the work of Lalitha Lajmi
Impressions of life and loneliness in the work of Lalitha Lajmi
UPSC Key- February 16, 2023: Know about Air India’s mega orders, Vi...
UPSC Key- February 16, 2023: Know about Air India’s mega orders, Vi...
What the Union Budget’s focus on millet might mean for the humble g...
What the Union Budget’s focus on millet might mean for the humble g...

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya got engaged on January 1, 2020, on a cruise before tying the knot during the Covid-19 lockdown. They married in an intimate wedding on May 31, 2020. The couple was blessed with a son Agastya in July 2020.

First published on: 17-02-2023 at 00:12 IST
Next Story

35 file nominations for Baroda Cricket Association election

Your Must Read for today | Ravindra Jadeja: ‘I hate being called Sir. Don’t judge me. Fukre idlers make memes’
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Swara Bhasker
First photos of newlyweds Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad; actor shares glimpse from mehendi
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close