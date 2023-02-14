scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Advertisement

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya renew vows in Christian wedding in Udaipur, share photos

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya took to Instagram to share photos from their Christian wedding in Udaipur.

Natasa Stankovic, Hardik PandyaNatasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya renewed their vows on Valentine's Day. (Photo: Natasa Stankovic/Instagram)
Listen to this article
Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya renew vows in Christian wedding in Udaipur, share photos
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Former Bigg Boss contestant, dancer Natasa Stankovic and cricketer Hardik Pandya on Tuesday renewed their vows in a Christian wedding in Udaipur. The couple shared photos from their wedding on Instagram. The photos see Hardik kissing Natasa’s hand, Natasa walking down the aisle with her father, Hardik and Natasa posing with their son Agastya, and the newlyweds sharing a kiss.

The couple shared the photos and wrote, “We celebrated Valentine’s Day on this island of love by renewing the vows we took three years ago. We are truly blessed to have our family and friends with us to celebrate our love.” Many celebrities flooded their post with love and wishes, including KL Rahul, Aparashakti Khurana and Neha Dhupia.

Also Read |Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul spotted at Mumbai airport as they jet off to attend Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic’s wedding

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya got engaged on January 1, 2020, and tied the knot during the Covid-induced lockdown. They have a two-year-old son, Agastya

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 14, 2023: Know about Capitalist Economy, Custodial Dea...
UPSC Key- February 14, 2023: Know about Capitalist Economy, Custodial Dea...
Valentine’s Day, the nationalist’s way
Valentine’s Day, the nationalist’s way
Delhi Confidential: MP Danish Ali has the last grievance
Delhi Confidential: MP Danish Ali has the last grievance
5 Questions | Nihal Chand: ‘Sriganganagar home to 5 lakh Sikhs, no ...
5 Questions | Nihal Chand: ‘Sriganganagar home to 5 lakh Sikhs, no ...

Natasa Stankovic made her Bollywood debut with the 2013 film Satyagraha, which was directed by Prakash Jha and starred Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Arjun Rampal and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles. She also participated in the eighth season of Bigg Boss and Nach Baliye Season 9.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-02-2023 at 22:01 IST
Next Story

It was bizarre, to be honest: New Zealand captain Sophie Devine on timing of WPL auctions

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover's 3-months-old daughter Devi
Meet Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover’s 3-months-old daughter Devi
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close