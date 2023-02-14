Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya renew vows in Christian wedding in Udaipur, share photos

Former Bigg Boss contestant, dancer Natasa Stankovic and cricketer Hardik Pandya on Tuesday renewed their vows in a Christian wedding in Udaipur. The couple shared photos from their wedding on Instagram. The photos see Hardik kissing Natasa’s hand, Natasa walking down the aisle with her father, Hardik and Natasa posing with their son Agastya, and the newlyweds sharing a kiss.

The couple shared the photos and wrote, “We celebrated Valentine’s Day on this island of love by renewing the vows we took three years ago. We are truly blessed to have our family and friends with us to celebrate our love.” Many celebrities flooded their post with love and wishes, including KL Rahul, Aparashakti Khurana and Neha Dhupia.

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya got engaged on January 1, 2020, and tied the knot during the Covid-induced lockdown. They have a two-year-old son, Agastya

Natasa Stankovic made her Bollywood debut with the 2013 film Satyagraha, which was directed by Prakash Jha and starred Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Arjun Rampal and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles. She also participated in the eighth season of Bigg Boss and Nach Baliye Season 9.