Did Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya make their relationship Insta official with this post?

Hardik Pandya called Natasa Stankovic ‘my firework’. (Photo: Hardik Pandya/Instagram) Hardik Pandya called Natasa Stankovic ‘my firework’. (Photo: Hardik Pandya/Instagram)

It seems like there is romance brewing between DJ Waley Babu fame Natasa Stankovic and cricketer Hardik Pandya. Though the celebrities have not commented on their relationship status yet, Pandya took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and Stankovic. He captioned the photo, “Starting the year with my firework ❣️”

What’s more, Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya rang in the New Year in Dubai.

Hardik Pandya faced controversy last year when he appeared on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee with Karan with KL Rahul. His frank attitude did not go down well with the cricket board as well as the audience. He later apologised for his remarks on the show.

The cricketer was earlier linked to Pagalpanti actor Urvashi Rautela, but Rautela denied those rumours in an Instagram post.

In 2019, Natasa Stankovic was seen on Nach Baliye 9 with her ex-boyfriend Aly Goni. The two made it to the final and ended up as the third runner-up of the dance reality show. She was recently seen in The Body song “Jhalak Dikhlaja Reloaded”. Stankovic first rose to fame as a contestant on Bigg Boss 8.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd